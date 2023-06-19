By Mahima Kaur

STUNNING images of a red squirrel performing some serious James Bond stunts have been captured that may put even Daniel Craig in doubt.

Images show a daring red squirrel performing some stunts using its flying and landing skills.

Photographer Ian Groves had a great time capturing them in the sunny Isle of Wight.

Red squirrels have been officially classed as Near Threatened in England due to their rapidly depleting number because of the introduction of grey squirrels from America.

The grey squirrels monopolise food resources and are very competitive when it comes to co-existence.

England’s remnant reds are now fighting back. A five-year scheme has turned the tide in Cumbria and Northumberland, with almost half of sites surveyed last year showing red activity.

These stunning images were captured by Ian Groves (55) using a Sony a7iii.

“All the squirrels were very active,” said Ian

“I could get as close as six feet to them.

“They are endangered native species in the UK so to photograph them is my utmost privilege.

“Only a few pockets of secure area now exist in which these red squirrels can survive.”

