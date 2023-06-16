By Mahima Kaur

STUNNING images of some tiger buddies chilling and having a party together have been captured at the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve in India.

Images show a group of tiger friends relaxing and having the time of their life on the edge of a water body.

One image shows the two tigers having what looks like an important chat.

Tigers are generally solitary, living and hunting alone so it is rather surprising to see so many tigers together.

The Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve is a wildlife sanctuary in Maharashtra, India.

It is Maharashtra’s oldest and largest national park

These images were captured by Narayan Malu (39) using a Canon 1dxm2 at the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve, Maharashtra, India.

“I was just 30 feet away from these tigers,” said Narayan.

“After waiting for a long time at the water body I finally saw the tigers coming towards it.

“I was elated, excited and thrilled to see so many tigers together.

“It was thrilling to see them give me eye contact and ample time to click their photos.”

