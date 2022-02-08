When having a destination wedding in Iceland, there are a million details to consider. Thankfully, we’ve narrowed down some of the top tips when planning your Iceland wedding.

Decide If You Want A Big Wedding Or To Elope

Deciding on whether to elope or have a big wedding will change many things about the planning process. It can impact your overall budget, what vendors you’ll work with, or whether or not you’ll be inviting certain guests. Before anything, make this decision with your partner.

Plan Your Budget

Planning a wedding in Iceland will have several expenses. You’ll have to consider your flights, transportation, and accommodations. However, if you intend to also have your honeymoon there, you could be saving on some additional costs.

You have to know what your budget looks like. Take a look at your monthly bills and what you have in savings. Talk to family members who may intend on helping out financially with your wedding.

Once you have the total amount you’re able to responsibly spend, you can start working on more of the finer details of the wedding.

Create a Wedding Website

A wedding website is a great way to provide all of your international or virtual guests with the information they need. It will have details about where and when the wedding will be, how to find accommodations, potential registry information, and other essentials such as things to do while visiting Iceland.

If you intend on live streaming the event, virtual guests can find out how to be a part of your big day through links on your wedding site as well.

One of the other great parts about a wedding website is you can send out invitations and allow guests to RSVP virtually, making it eco-friendly.

Book Well In Advance

Expert Iceland wedding planners suggest booking your wedding well in advance, as early as 18 to 24 months ahead of your desired wedding date. This is primarily because there are many facets to consider, such as booking an Airbnb or flights.

Not to mention, Iceland has become an incredibly popular tourist spot over the last several years. This makes sure you have everything you need from your venue, wedding planner, and other vendors well in advance.

Consider The Time Of Year

Temperatures in Iceland might be different than where you’re from. When you decide to have your wedding in Iceland will also depend on the aesthetic you’re aiming for.

For instance, if you want to have your wedding in an ice cave with the Northern Lights, it might be better to plan to have a wedding in late February or March.

If you’d rather have a waterfall wedding with long daylight hours, May through August is going to be a better option. Think about what type of Iceland wedding you want before selecting a date.

Host a Welcome Dinner for Guests

When guests travel internationally, it’s always suggested to turn your wedding day into a wedding event. Since guests are traveling from so far away, they want to make the most out of their time in Iceland.

A great idea is to host a welcome dinner for all of your guests. This is an opportunity for people to get to know each other before the big day. Plan a signature drink for the evening with either a full meal or simple appetizers.

Try not to have it go too late. Getting a good night’s sleep is important before the big day.

Hire a Planner

Most importantly, you’ll want to hire a wedding planner for your perfect destination wedding. There are many elements to consider such as language barriers, marriage licenses, permits for wedding locations, and other things.

A planner will be able to assist with all of the cultural differences along with any marriage paperwork to make the transition from your home country to Iceland that much easier.