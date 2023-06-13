By Mahima Kaur

THRILLING images of two brother lions involved in a fierce clash with each other have been captured in front of a jeep full of stunned tourists.

The image taken in Masai Mara, Kenya shows one of the lion brothers attacking the other at the neck before the pair broke apart and disappeared into the bush.

Lions must continually prove themselves as established pride leaders, fending off all other males in serious, sometimes fatal fights.

These images were captured by wildlife photographer Edgard Berben (55) using a Nikon D6 Zeiss 21mm lens

“One of the lions was lying under a tree when suddenly another lion, his brother, ran and attacked his brother,” said Edgard.

“It all happened very fast and the clash lasted less than two seconds.

“It is not everyday you see adult lions involved in a clash like this.

“It was very exciting and thrilling to see them fight.”

