By Freya Coombes

THESE ADORABLE images show a newborn baby macaque monkey smiling at the photographer and pulling faces as it explores the world.

One image shows the adorable baby smiling and pulling a cute face for the photographer, doing its best to pose.

The southern pig-tailed macaque, also known as berok, grows to be 23 inches in length and weighs around 26 pounds. Their name comes from their short tail which resembles the tail of a pig.

These images were taken by photographer Endra Agustianto (50) at Ragunan Zoo in Jakarta, Indonesia, using an Olympus OMD 1 Mark ii M camera.

“The baby monkey was playing with its mum and the expression on its face was very cute,” said Endra.

“I love waiting for the right moment to get stunning facial expressions from the monkey.

“I was very happy to capture these stunning shots.”

