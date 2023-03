By Freya Coombes

THESE ADORABLE images show a newborn baby macaque monkey smiling at the photographer and pulling faces as it explores the world.

One image shows the adorable baby smiling and pulling a cute face for the photographer, doing its best to pose.

The southern pig-tailed macaque, also known as berok, grows to be 23 inches in length and weighs around 26 pounds. Their name comes from their short tail which resembles the tail of a pig.

These images were taken by photographer Endra Agustianto (50) at Ragunan Zoo in Jakarta, Indonesia, using an Olympus OMD 1 Mark ii M camera.

ā€œThe baby monkey was playing with its mum and the expression on its face was very cute,ā€ said Endra.

ā€œI love waiting for the right moment to get stunning facial expressions from the monkey.

ā€œI was very happy to capture these stunning shots.ā€

ENDS