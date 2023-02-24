By Aimee Braniff Cree

**EXCLUSIVE**

AMAZING IMAGES inside the jaws of great white sharks have been captured by a Brit photographer who “rewired his brain” to remove fear of these mighty sea-beasts.

One image shows a great white shark lunging for a tuna lure with full teeth on show, while another amazing shot shows a great white shark moving seamlessly through a calm sea breaking the surface for a lure while a school of fish escape his fearsome jaws below.

A terrifying capture shows the moment the shark actually breaches the water’s surface and shows off his teeth to the photographer who floats just ten feet away from the predator.

These images were captured by London-born filmmaker and photographer Euan Rannachan (36) took the shots at the Guadalupe Island in Mexico with a Nikon D850 in a Aquatech water housing.

Euan dives around eight-feet below the surface in a cage to capture the sharks in their habitat.

“Sometimes a shark will show up and instantly go for the bait, other times it will play around with it and sometimes it could care less about the chunk of tuna in the water,” said Euan.

“It all depends on the mood of the shark. The best thing you can do is be prepared for anything.

“To get a shot like this it takes knowledge on things to possibly look for and to be in the right place to capture it.

“With all my images, I strive to help change the narrative Hollywood loves to portray that these mindless killing machines will eat you as soon as you enter the water.

“Being face to face with a shark there is nothing like it. Once you understand they are not there for you and that you just get to sit there and watch them be sharks.

“I call it the rewiring of your brain, I was never the same again after seeing them for the first time.

“That could not be further from the truth. People love to try and tell me that I should not post photos with a shark‘s mouth open because it perpetuates the situation.

“I can see the point they are trying to make by my response is, ‘I sat inches away from all these massive sharks when they had their mouths wide open right in front of me and I came out without one scratch’.

“I think we do these incredible dinosaurs a massive disservice if we try to sugarcoat that they are apex predators.

“We all just need better education about them or better yet to be face to face with them. www.beashark.com can help with that last part.

“I really enjoy shooting photos with the shark‘s mouth wide open. I love the way their body changes shape when they fill with water and that’s most relevant when they open their mouths.

“I am so grateful to be able to spend that much time with an animal so misunderstood, it is such a powerful thing.

“Now with the island closed we all hope and pray that someday we will feel that gratitude again.

“I think people are amazed and terrified at the same time. And that’s an understandable reaction.

“It’s impossible to explain seeing this in real life without actually doing it. So I don’t really try and explain why they should not be scared but I always remind them that I took all of the photos they see and I’m still very much alive and kicking.”

