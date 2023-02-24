Are you looking for a method to increase your brand visibility and attract more customers?

If that’s the case, then one effective way to do this is through vehicle branding. By adding your company logo, visuals, colours, and message to your car, van, or truck, you can turn your vehicle into a mobile billboard on the road that reaches a wider audience. Keep reading for some tips to help you drive your message home and create effective vehicle branding.

Choose the Right Design

The design of your vehicle branding plays a crucial role in its effectiveness. It’s important to create a design that is eye-catching, memorable, and easy to read. Some tips to keep in mind when it comes to choosing the right design include:

 Keep it simple: Avoid cluttering up your design with lots of text or too many graphics. Try to keep your message clear, simple, and easy.

 Use high-quality graphics: Poor quality graphics can leave your vehicle branding with an

unprofessional look. Use high-resolution graphics and images to create a look that is

polished or professional.

 Make it easy to read: You should ensure that your message is legible from a distance.

Choose a font that is easy to read and pick colours that contrast well with each other.

Find out more about choosing a high-quality, memorable brand message for your vehicles from the Sign Man in Bristol.

Keep it Simple

While it’s important to ensure that your branding is memorable, ensuring that it’s easy to read and understand is also a good idea. This means that you should make efforts to keep your design simple and uncluttered. Too much can be difficult to process and may mean that your brand message ends up going unnoticed.

While it’s a good idea to include some eye-catching elements in your design, don’t go overboard.

Stick with one or two key graphics that reinforce your message.

Consider Your Vehicle Type

When it comes to vehicle branding, not all vehicles are created equally. The type of vehicle you choose will have an impact on how effectively you can brand it. For example, a large bus or van is going to have more surface area for your branding; however, it may be more expensive to wrap. On the other hand, a smaller van or car might be more cost-effective to brand, but it may not offer as much space for your message. Think about your overall goals and your budget when choosing the right type of vehicle to brand.

The colour of your vehicle is also worth considering when designing your branding. If your vehicle is already a bright colour, for example, then you may be able to use that as a background and go with white elements and texts that stand out. This can save you money on the cost of the wrap as it is simpler and yet it will provide branding that is cohesive with your vehicle.

Choose a Professional Installer

It’s important to work with a professional installer to apply your vehicle branding. Although it can be tempting to work with a cheaper installer or even do it yourself to save money, this could end up costing you more in the long run as you may need to pay to have it replaced soon if it doesn’t last very long. A poorly installed wrap can lead to all kinds of problems such as fading, bubbling, and peeling, which will make your brand look unprofessional and may even cause damage to your paint job.

When choosing an installer, look for somebody with experience in vehicle branding. Check out examples of their past work and get references from previous clients where possible. You may also want to find out more about the materials that they use and the installation process to ensure that you’re getting a quality product before you book.

Tips to Keep in Mind

When branding your company vehicles, keep these additional tips in mind:

 Don’t forget about the back: While the sides of your vehicle are the most visible, don’t

forget about the rear of the car or van. This can be a great place to include contact details or a call to action.

 Keep branding consistent: Your vehicle branding should be consistent with all other

marketing materials including your website, social media, and print materials.

 Consider seasonal branding: If you run seasonal events or promotions, consider creating

seasonal branding that can be applied to your vehicle.

 Use high-quality graphics and images: Create a professional-looking wrap by using high-

quality graphics and images.

Vehicle branding can be a very effective way to get your brand message in front of potential customers. By following these tips, you can create an eye-catching and memorable billboard.