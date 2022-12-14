By Freya Coombes

THESE CUTEST images show two cubs locked in a tight hug as they play together and a third sibling watches on.

One image shows the cubs playing on a dirt road, jumping on each other in the sunset, before being joined by their sibling.

These images were captured by safari planner and photographer Paras Chandaria (39) in the Tsavo East National Park in Kenya.

“A wonderful day following a pride of lions, ended up enjoying the sunset with the cubs on the middle of the road, mum was not far, the cubs were energetic and playful,” said Paras.

“I was ten meters away.

“It was a very beautiful, intimate and special moment that was shared with these most beautiful cats, these moments are truly special, and they share a very important story.

“People are in awe of these cute moments.”

