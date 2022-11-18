Exploring a new country or city can be absolutely exhilarating. There’s nothing quite taking in a new culture, eating new foods, and seeing new sights. Travel is good for the soul; it can help alleviate stress and anxiety and gives us lifelong memories.

However, it’s always important that we prioritise our health and safety when we’re travelling abroad. It can be easy to forget this when we’re caught up in the heady thrill of overseas exploration, but when you’re in a foreign country it’s more important than ever. We’ve written up a guide with some top tips for you to ensure you stay safe when abroad. Keep reading to find out more.

What Happens If You Get Ill?

When we’re in a new country, we can often come into contact with unfamiliar germs that our bodies are ill-equipped to deal with. If you were to fall ill while on holiday and require medical treatment, this can come with serious financial implications, likewise if you were to get injured.

The best way to mitigate this risk is to make sure you get travel insurance before you set off on your trip. Travel insurance can work to foot the bill should you end up requiring medical treatment and can even offer cover for a number of pre-existing medical conditions. Check out a provider like staysure.co.uk, who will offer a range of packages to suit your needs.

Research Your Destination

Knowing what to expect when you arrive at your holiday destination is vital if you want to remain safe on your trip. The only way to do this effectively is by conducting proper research ahead of time, do a deep dive on where you’re going, what is on offer, and whether there is anything you should avoid.

Research can help you identify which are the safest areas to be and stay in and can let you avoid less-desirable areas and limit your exposure to risks or dangers.

Be Aware Of Your Surroundings

The unfortunate reality is that tourists can often be the target of criminals and scammers, due to their unfamiliarity with local area and customers and their propensity for carrying valuables, cash, and important documents like passports.

Many cities can have problems with thieves and pickpockets who can relieve you of your cash before you’ve even had the chance to notice. The best way to mitigate this risk is to keep your valuables in a money belt securely fastened under your clothes. Never put important items in your back pockets or in the pouches of backpacks, these can be easily accessed by thieves without you feeling a thing.

Remain vigilant at all times and strive to avoid getting into any unnecessarily dangerous situations. Make yourself aware of the emergency numbers and procedures of your city of choice so that you can call for help if you need to.

Be Careful In The Heat

Visiting a foreign country can expose you to far higher temperatures than you might be used to. Ensure you are dressed appropriately and that you are drinking plenty of water to stay hydrated. Heatstroke is caused by the body overheating and can have potentially serious consequences, so be careful in the sun and take regular breaks in the shade.

Conclusion

While the top priority for many people on holiday is fun, relaxation, and escapism, staying safe and healthy should be as, if not higher on their list. Ensure you have a safe and enjoyable holiday by booking travel insurance, researching your destination, making yourself aware of your surroundings at all times, and being careful in the hot sun.