By Abigail Marlow

**EXCLUSIVE**

THIS SELF-confessed Barbie Girl has revealed her completed £13K on Brazilian Butt Lift surgery and has racked up an eye-watering £42K total on plastic surgery in just six years.

Reality TV star and Musician, Serena Smith (23) based in Beverley Hills, California has been having surgical procedures since she was just a teenager to alter her look and emulate the appearance of Golden-age Hollywood beauties like Marilyn Monroe, Jayne Mansfield and Anna Nicole Smith.

She first went under the knife in December 2016, at just 18 years of age, when she had a boob job costing over £6,500, going from a 32A to 32DD.

From here, the gateway to the world of plastic surgery had been opened, and Serena has since had a rhinoplasty costing £9.5K to acquire a glamourous ‘Hollywood nose,’ and regularly undergoes less invasive procedures such as botox and fillers in her lips.

Despite this heady mix of procedures, she desired something more.

Recently, Serena took the plunge and decided to have a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) and chose a reputable surgeon in North America to carry out the procedure.

“The Brazilian Butt Lift surgery went amazingly,” she said.

“I am very happy with the results, I think they turned out great, the surgery completely changed my body proportions and gave me the curvier look I was after.

“Now a lot of the time with different surgeries, you need to do a two-step operation to get the results you want safely.

“I like to do my procedures very safely which is why I choose to go to top doctors in North America.

“In other countries, they may do more extreme surgeries, but it’s unsafe.

“I would rather do the same procedure twice from a doctor who performs it safely and be able to live to see the results.

“You have to be extremely cautious about who you chose to allow to operate on you because you are putting your life in their hands, especially with surgeries like the BBL.

“It’s the most dangerous plastic surgery with the highest death rate.

“My recommendation is to save your money and go to a highly skilled surgeon who performs safe surgery.

“If you need two operations to get your desired results it’s much more worth it than losing your life with a cheap surgery and irresponsible doctor.

“There are way too many horror stories out there to take that risk.”

Resulting in death in one in 3,000 patients, according to the 2017 report from The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, the BBL isn’t a procedure for those who are faint of heart.

A BBL involves taking fat from areas where it is unwanted like the stomach, back and flanks via liposuction, and transplanting it into the buttocks and hips, resulting in a curvier hourglass frame.

However, due to the nature of the procedure, fat embolisms that see fat enter the bloodstream and cause a blockage, are a real risk and are the most common complication.

Though Serena’s procedure went to plan, recovery hasn’t been an easy road.

“I felt like I was hit by a truck,” she said.

“The recovery for this procedure is very intense, definitely the hardest so far.

“You have to wear a compression garment 23 hours a day for two months and it can get pretty uncomfortable.

“The most painful part of the recovery was the initial first two weeks.

“I was sore all over covered in bruises and very swollen.

“I had drains in me collecting all the blood and fluids coming out of my body for almost two weeks which wasn’t a pretty sight, but in the end, it was all worth it.

“It was very hard to get in a comfortable position because your whole body is in pain.

“You can’t put any pressure on your butt for a couple of months.

“I was sleeping on my stomach for almost two months and driving around in the trunk of my friends’ car lying flat on my stomach.

“I couldn’t sit at a restaurant for at least a month and I had to use a special BBL pillow to sit.

“I was super cautious and tried my best to keep up with all the rules my doctor gave me for recovery which is really important to have a successful result.

“Once you are all healed you forget the recovery process, but at the time you feel terrible.

“When it’s all over and you see your results, everything is worth it for that newfound confidence.

“Anything that helps me lead a happier, more confident life is worth it to me, and like they say, pain is beauty.”

Serena takes this motto literally and is excitedly anticipating her next procedure – a second breast augmentation, which surely will not be her last.

“I’m really looking forward to my next surgery, a revision of my breast augmentation to go bigger,” she said.

“I’m planning on going from 500 cc Implants to 1,000 cc implants on each side.

“I needed to do the BBL first before my extra-large implants so I would have good proportions and my body would be symmetrical.

“I didn’t want to look like an upside-down triangle, in my opinion, it’s all about balance to achieve a really attractive look.

“I will never stop having surgery.

“Once I complete everything I would like to do and I am satisfied I will be happy and content, but once you start to age it’s all about maintenance and keeping that youthful look.

“When you get to a certain age you start to do your facelifts and eye lifts to keep things tight.

“Having surgery makes me feel empowered, I love that we are able to create ourselves to be whoever we want.

“Having the vision in my head of how I see myself come to life is extremely satisfying.”

“I am happy with the results from all my surgeries, but do I still see upgrades and improvements that can be made? Absolutely.

“I want to have more surgeries in the future because I like to continually improve myself.

“It’s an investment into yourself.

“You are your best and most valuable asset and having that inner confidence from feeling beautiful will shine through and have an impact on your entire life.

“It’s not all about looks to me, it’s about feeling comfortable with myself and doing what I need to do to feel that way.”

Being truly comfortable within herself means that Serena isn’t fazed by any criticism she receives on social media.

“I get a mixed response on social media, some people hate it, some people love it,” she said.

“To the people that love me and support me, the fans of my music, and the people that follow me for my look, I appreciate you.

“And to the people that choose to judge me and spread negativity without knowing a single thing about me or the type of person I am, I feel bad for those people who want to bring others down.

“I am not hurting anyone with my choices.

“I like to spread positivity on my Instagram page and have it be a safe place for my fans and followers to interact with me.

“In life, you can never please everyone because not everyone chooses to be happy and positive.

“All you can do is control how you react to things and how you perceive them.

“To be a public figure and someone who puts their life out there for the world to see, you need to have a thick skin and be able to block out the negativity.

“In a year or two, I would love to do another round once everything settles.

“I think I have a great starting point to really build off.”

A breakdown of Serena’s surgery costs over the years is as follows:

Breast augmentation: £6.5K

Rhinoplasty: £9.5K

Fillers: £13K

BBL: £13K

Totalling a whopping £42K.

Serena can be found on Instagram @theserenasmith.

ENDS