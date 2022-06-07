If you’re going to be near Paddington Station, you might want to enjoy all of the activities it has to offer. In fact, this is a destination worthy of seeing since you’ve likely never seen anything like it before.

Here are a few experiences you might want to put on your schedule if you’re in the area.

See the Paddington Bear Statue

The Paddington Bear statue can be a must-see figure for fans and new spectators alike. Platform 1 is where you’ll find it. If you’ve seen the recent movie, you might notice how this is where the Brown family met Paddington.

Visit the Sherlock Holmes Museum

The Sherlock Holmes Museum is a three-story home specially created to resemble the famous detective’s fictional residence. You can walk around and observe Holmes’ study with a smoking pipe, violin, newspaper, deerstalker, and other fascinating items. If you haven’t read the popular classic series by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, you can head to the gift shop to purchase it.

View the Wallace Collection

In the 18th and 19th centuries, Sir Richard Wallace and the Marquesses of Hertford built a collection of suits of armor, paintings, porcelain, and furniture. You can view masterpieces created by painters such as Canaletto and Rembrandt. Furthermore, you can view everything in this stately townhouse, including homeware and statement arms, for free.

Relax at Paddington Floating Pocket Park

At Paddington Basin, you’ll be able to see the first floating park in London, called Paddington Floating Pocket Park. Although the area is normally busy, the park provides an escape in the form of an urban oasis. Since the park evokes a sense of calm, you can come here to eat lunch, read a book, or study.

Walk the Paddington Public Arts Trail

The Unknown Soldier in Paddington Station is where you’ll start your walk. In this area, you’ll notice bears form the theme for a while. After this, there’s Brunel on platform 8 and the Imperial College Healthcare Charity collection, among other pieces. Of course, walking and holding your personal belongings can be stressful, which can lead to frustration. Instead, it can be helpful to use Vertoe luggage storage at Paddington. You can enjoy your time and forget your worries.

Hunt for Bargains at Alfies Antique Market

As the largest indoor antique market in London, Alfies Antique Market is famous. Over seventy-five dealers sell antiques such as vintage clothing, ceramics, paintings, jewelry, furniture, silver, and other items. You can also talk to knowledgeable dealers about antiques.

Educate Yourself at the British Museum

The culture, art, and history of humans are what you’ll learn about at the spectacular British Museum. The incredible collection includes breathtaking pieces from Egypt, China, and the Americas. Explore Egyptian history when you witness the Statue of Ramesses II and the Rosetta Stone. You can see these pieces and more when you visit the museum. Otherwise, try browsing over 60 British Museum galleries online.

Participate in Nightlife Activities at Royal Albert Hall

One way to involve yourself in nightlife is to visit the Royal Albert Hall. From ballets to classical music orchestras, the live events you can see can make you a more sophisticated person. Moreover, the Elgar Room hosts late-night jazz sessions.

Take a Foot Tour of Hyde Park

Hyde Park is one of the most famous outdoor areas to go to in London. You can find a quiet spot to relax or attend concerts and world-class events. Furthermore, you can swim or boat in the Serpentine, check out Marble Arch, or take a moment for self-reflection in the Rose Garden.

Bottom Line

Given these points, the area surrounding Paddington Station is a key destination for tourists to explore. Besides this, you might find yourself planning to come back again. You can also visit the Fan Bridge, Merchant Square, or Little Venice.