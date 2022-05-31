**EXCLUSIVE**

By Elizabeth Hunter



THIS WOMAN thought the stabbing pain in her stomach was a really bad period – until she was rushed to hospital with sepsis that left her dead for EIGHT minutes.



Model Kia Brazil (30) from Milwaukee, WI, USA, woke up on February 11, 2019, with stabbing pains in her stomach that gradually progressed over several hours. Model Kia Brazil (30) from Milwaukee, WI, USA, woke up on February 11, 2019, with stabbing pains in her stomach that gradually progressed over several hours.

menstrual cramps – until the pain escalated, and hours later, she was in an ambulance. At the time, Kia had thought that she was suffering from severecramps – until theescalated, and hours later, she was in an ambulance.

sepsis . When she arrived at the hospital, her blood pressure was dangerously low, and doctors discovered an infection in her stomach which had resulted in

As she was being prepared for surgery, her heart stopped three times.

She was rushed into surgery, where her left leg had to be amputated.



However, the doctors thought it was too late – Kia was dead for a total of eight minutes, and her family was given the tragic news that there was nothing more they could do.

Luckily, her family refused to accept this, and insisted that Kia must be taken to another hospital for life-saving treatment.

In the second hospital, she was put in a medically induced coma for two weeks, until she miraculously woke up on her own.

Kia woke up to see her left leg missing, and her right leg and several fingers were blackened and dead.

Her family and friends, particularly her children, were devastated, but they and Kia never lost hope.

Determined to get rid of the dead limbs to avoid another infection, Kia’s right leg and several fingers were amputated.

Kia is adamant that her faith in God is what helped her get through this ordeal. She believes that God brought her back from the brink of death, and now her faith is stronger than ever.

After a year of hospital visits and physiotherapy, Kia’s life had started to get back on track.

Sepsis : A Survivor’s Tale, and has started a career as a model, aiming to increase body diversity in the

industry. She has now written a book about her spiritual experience, titled Surviving: A Survivor’s Tale, and has started a career as a model, aiming to increase body diversity in theindustry.

“ Sepsis caught me off guard,” said Kia.

“I wasn’t aware I had gone septic until it was way too late. Everything happened so fast.

menstrual cramps was actually sepsis taking over my body. I woke up with stomach pains on and off for a few hours, until the pain was so unbearable that I had

to have my sister call an ambulance. “What I thought wascramps was actuallytaking over my body. I woke up with stomach pains on and off for a few hours, until thewas so unbearable that I hadto have my sister call an ambulance.

“My body locked up completely as the stabbing pains continued.

“Once I got to the hospital, I was put in the waiting room until they couldn’t handle my screams.

“The paramedics had advised on arrival that my blood pressure was extremely low. My vitals were checked, and I was put in an emergency room.

“I had CT scans, and the doctors discovered an infection in my stomach. It was urgent, so they took me into surgery.

“While being prepped for surgery, my blood pressure continued to drop – and my heart stopped.

“I was rushed into surgery, where I received my first amputation. During that surgery, I flatlined a total of three times, and was completely dead for eight minutes.



“The hospital advised my family that there was nothing more they could do.

“My family was adamant about figuring it out, so they reached out to another hospital and began my fight for life.

“Once I arrived at the second hospital, the fight was down to me. I received some more amputations, but I fought.

“I was put in a medically induced coma for two weeks. I woke up on my own, to see that my left leg was gone and the right leg was completely dead. My fingers were stuck – cold, hard and black.

“My family, friends, and most importantly, my children, were devastated – but they never lost hope and faith in God.

sepsis had left my body in, I was determined to get the other dead limbs off to avoid another infection.” “After seeing the conditionhad left my body in, I was determined to get the other dead limbs off to avoid another infection.”

Despite the immense change to her life that Kia had to face, her faith kept her going.

“I was given a completely new set of tools to use for the rest of my life. The most difficult part was learning how to use what I had left, and making sure I can still take care of my children the same way,” said Kia.



sepsis didn’t affect me as badly as it could have. “I’ve always stood firm in my faith and always believed God watches over me. A lot of the things I experienced withdidn’t affect me as badly as it could have.

pain I felt was when I was heading to the first hospital, and after that, it was like I didn’t feel anything else. “The mostI felt was when I was heading to the first hospital, and after that, it was like I didn’t feel anything else.

“It was as if God needed to talk with me for a moment and then sent me back.

“My spiritual journey was so real that I ended up writing a book about it because I needed to make sense of what had happened.

“I then decided to model, because I wanted to show that people with limb differences are not ‘foreign.’



“I am very confident in my body, soul and mind. After having my amputations, I’ve heard and seen all kinds of things – some good and some bad.

“It doesn’t affect me, but there are so many people that look different and won’t leave their house because the world can be so mean.

“I clearly do well under pressure, and I don’t care what people think of me. I love my body, like everyone should.

“So my goal with modelling is to open the door for the children with limb differences who are afraid that they can’t live a normal life.

“I do it for the young girl that feels ugly because she doesn’t look ‘normal.’

“We are all normal and beautiful. Not all supermodels have real legs – they come in metal as well.”