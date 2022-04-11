The best part of moving is when you settle in the new house. Unpacking the boxes and arranging everything into place is one of the satisfying things of moving. But the attention you give the new house should not start when you move. It should begin days before the moving day.

Even if you want to involve NYC movers, you need to prepare the new home for a move-in days before the relocation day. Nevertheless, most people focus more on the old home than the new house. Here are a few tips to follow to help you prepare the new home for a move-in.

How to ensure the new home is ready for a move-in

Turn on the utilities

Before the moving day, you need to ensure the utilities are all turned on. The best time to turn is a day before moving. Once they are on, make sure the lights are working correctly, the water is running, and the AC is in good condition.

Set everything ready for a move-in. If some bills need to be paid, clear them before moving in.

Clean the house

Whether it is an old or a brand new house, you need to clean it before moving in. Giving the house a deep clean is important because a lot of people might have been moving in and out of the house before you.

Some of the areas to clean include inside the cabinets and drawers, appliances, bathrooms, countertops, windows, and floors.

The compound is another area you need to concentrate on. For instance, if the lawn has not been taken care of, you need to mow it before moving in. Remember, you might not have time to do all these tasks once you move in.

Inspect the house

Whether you have bought the home or you are renting it, it is vital to have an inspection before moving in. You need to make sure whether they are repairs needed on not.

If repairs are needed, take care of them as soon as you can. From broken windows to draining and painting, there are several things you might need to handle before relocating.

Remember, you will have a lot of tasks to do once you move in. If it is a rented house, the inspection will allow you to consult your landlord. Also, no one will be blamed for the damages. Therefore, document everything before moving in.

Implement the significant customizations

If you plan to paint the walls, change the locks, renovate the kitchen, or change the floors, the best time to do it is before moving in. It might be last or costly to wait until you move in, so the better if you can handle it before the move.

Check the safety and security of the house

Before moving in, it is a good idea to check the new house’s safety and security. Check the locks if they need to be replaced, check the windows to make sure they close properly, and other essential details.

Change the batteries and the locks

It is a good idea to change the locks of the new house. Whether it is brand new or moving to an apartment, the best way to ensure you and your valuables are safe is by changing the locks.

Also, change the batteries in the smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors. In addition, ensure they are working correctly. Then, make sure there are fire extinguishers in strategic places, and the alarm is fixed and turned on before moving in.

Make several copies of the keys

Before moving to the new house, you need to make several copies of the keys to every room. Remember, keys can get lost during or after moving. But with extra copies, you do not have to worry if you lose keys to one of the rooms.

Know your neighbors and the neighborhood

The next important thing you need to do before moving in is know your neighbors and the neighborhood. This is very important if you are moving to a new area.

Get familiar with the area and learn more about essential places such as supermarkets, hospitals, grocery stores, gas stations, schools, churches or mosques, gym centers, and others.

It is also a good idea to know your neighbors. Are they friendly people, or is it a noisy community? With all this in mind, you will be able to settle quickly once you move in.

Bottom-line

Moving to a new home or apartment can be stressful if you are not well-prepared. Hence, you need to ensure the new house is ready for a move-in. Changing the locks, cleaning the cabinets and drawers, and making the needed repairs are some of the things you need to do to make the house ready.

By hiring a professional moving company such as NYC movers, you will have time to have most of the above tasks. Since they provide even extra services such as packing and unpacking, you can get enough time to prepare the new home.