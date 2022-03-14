Homeowners understand that the roof is one of the integral parts of the house. It provides them with the necessary protection against the changing weather and adds to their property’s curbs appeal.

Roofs come in all shapes and sizes, and the styles continuously improve depending on the materials available. Homeowners also know that it is essential to take care of their roofs because even the slightest leak could cause a lot of damage to their property. This is probably the primary reason it’s good to buy roofing insurance from a reputable provider.

Roofing styles continue to evolve based on technology and materials, so if you’re in the market to improve your house, here are the roofing trends that you should watch out for in 2022.

Synthetic roofs

If you have shingles or classic roof tiles on your property, you may want to replace them with synthetic roofs. These roofing materials provide you with a greener alternative compared to other available options. They are made from recycled materials such as industrial rubber or plastic, making them durable and weather-resistant. You also have the option to choose different sizes, shapes, and colors that will suit your house. Probably the best quality of a synthetic roof is its cost-efficiency. They offer durability but at a low cost.

Solar panel roofs

You can build a solar panel grid on your roof to replace traditional shingles or tiles. The photovoltaic shingles wouldn’t look out of place atop your roofs as they look like the regular ones. The main difference is that they have excellent reflective properties, which stores solar energy from the sun. As a result, you can reduce your reliance on the traditional electric grid while still maintaining the stylishness of your property.

Cool roofs

Like solar panel roofs, cool roofs also provide homeowners with another alternative to enhance the appearance of their property. Cool roofs can reflect or absorb the sun’s energy and turn the energy to stabilize the temperature inside the house, both in the summer and in the winter. Professional installers will apply a light-colored reflective coating that will enable you to enjoy the benefits of the structure. Cool roofs come in different hues, which would suit your property’s design.

Green roofs

If you wish to make a bold statement and help in the conservation efforts, you may want to replace your traditional roof with a verdant, green roof. As the name suggests, a green roof, or a garden roof, is a structure with plants and other vegetation. Commercial and residential structures can accommodate these roofs, but they come at a high maintenance cost. You have to ensure that the plants receive regular trimming and care to prevent overgrowth.

Flat roofs

Another roofing trend that you may want to look into is the integration of a flat roof into your structure. They’re pretty easy to install and are versatile to serve different purposes. Putting a flat roof will be the key if you wish to transform your house into one with a multifunctional roof area.

Final takeaway

Roofs continue to improve because of the advancement in technology and architectural design. You can choose a suitable roof for your house to make a design statement and showcase your keen sense of style.