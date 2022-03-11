Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, hundreds of military people and civilians have become the victims of the war. Millions had to leave their homes seeking a safer place to live. Over 1.5 million people left the country and found support in Poland, Slovakia, Moldova, and other European countries. Ukrainians are grateful for the help we receive from all around the world, but the humanitarian crisis has already reached some cities and towns in Ukraine. On March 8, a child died of dehydration in Mariupol city.

How to Help Children in Ukraine?

The Red Cross is working to provide food, water, medicines, and other humanitarian aid to Ukraine’s citizens trapped in towns surrounded and blocked by occupying Russian forces. You can support this international charity organization if you donate to Ukraine crisis fund here.

Another way to support children in Ukraine is to provide financial aid via UNICEF. This organization collects funds for first aid kits, medicines, and the support of 7.5 million children living in Ukraine. You can send your donations here.

Charity for Humanitarian Needs

The platform WithUkraine, along with the National Bank of Ukraine, accepts foreign aid to Ukraine’s citizens. The costs collected by these fundraisers will be used to provide humanitarian aid to the victims of war, refugees, and Ukrainian children.

Donate to Support the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The National Bank of Ukraine opened a special account to raise charity funds to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Another charity organization working to support the Ukraine army is Come Back Alive. Visit their website to donate money and support Ukraine against Russian aggression.