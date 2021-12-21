If moving house is one of the three most stressful things you can do in your life, then relocating your business or office premises surely has to be closely in fourth position.

There is a wealth of different considerations, legal requirements to adhere to, and a host of employee-related worries and issues when relocating your business, and it can sometimes feel more than a bit overwhelming when faced with managing the task.

With that being said, continue reading to discover the main top tips when relocating your business or office premises.

Location Is of Paramount Importance

Although this may seem obvious upon first thought, you need to spend a considerable amount of time researching the nuances and finer details of the exact location of your office or company’s new destination.

One option, rather than purchasing the building outright, renting is a considerably more cost-effective option, with obviously a significantly less amount of capital required upfront to make a move happen. Take the time to thoroughly look at London office rentals from companies such as The Workplace Company and the local amenities nearby, including adequate parking for your employees and, where feasible, spacious customer parking as well.

Keep Your Employees Constantly Updated

Obviously, having announced the move, there will inevitably be some members of your workforce who decline the invitation to move with your business, or else due to restrictions or downsizing, no longer working for you.

For the employees who are making the transition with you, however, it is of absolute paramount importance to keep them always in the proverbial loop, showing respect, understanding, and compassion to their own personal situation.

Outsource Services Wherever You Can

There is a wide plethora of different services that would stand you in good proverbial stead ahead of the day of the move to outsource to a professional and renowned third-party company.

One of the most popular services that businesses who are relocating to a different area of the country often choose to outsource is related to the entirety of the information technology and computing services and networking.

Other services to outsource during an office relocation may include your customer service, your accounting and payroll, and your human resources departments.

Protect Your Company & Customer Data

Not only do you have a moral obligation to protect the personal data and information of both your employees and your customers alike, but also a legal responsibility and duty to safeguard this information before, during, and after your company’s relocation.

Considering customer information, it is best to only collect and, more pertinently, only store the basic volume of data that is necessary to the smooth-running operation of your company, and always bear in mind that this is in line with national legal guidelines.

Delete data on both your customers and employees that is no longer needed, legislation will tell you how often this needs to be done, and always remember to carefully and securely encrypt all sensitive information, especially when the information is in transit.