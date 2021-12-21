If you take your physical health and fitness extremely seriously, it can sometimes be more than a little bamboozling when researching the best way to take care of your body.

Whether or not you are training to be a professional athlete or simply are wholly dedicated to becoming the best physical version of yourself you can be, then this article is for you.

With that being said, continue reading for a comprehensive guide to being the best possible athlete you can be.

Create and Stick To A Weekly Schedule

When training to become a high-performing athlete at the peak of your physical fitness, a weekly schedule is absolutely vital in ensuring you attain the highest levels of achievement possible.

It can seem daunting when embarking on planning a weekly exercise schedule, when in reality it is far simpler than one may think. Essentially, you should begin by planning small workouts, both in terms of the difficulty level as well as the duration and build up both elements over the ensuing weeks. If you are someone who needs extra stimulation when working out, you can plan your exercise regime at home around your favorite television or radio show and always remember to include two or three workouts that involve cardiovascular exercises.

Additionally, it is important to invest in high-quality training equipment and accessories, such as small gym training backpack and a durable water bottle from a reliable brand such as Built For Athletes.

Never Neglect Your Mental Health & Wellbeing

As important as it is to take optimum care of your physical health when training to become an athlete, it is equally as important not to neglect your emotional wellbeing.

There have been many professional athletes in the public eye that have, thankfully, been open and honest about their struggles with their mental health and as a result, the stigma around mental health in sport, as in all other industries, is finally breaking down.

As athletes and sportspeople are seen to be machine-like warriors who are programmed to win at all costs, it can sometimes be somewhat easy to forget that they, just like everyone else, suffer feelings of low mood, anxiety and stress.

Protecting your mental health is exceedingly important and there are a host of simple ways to ensure you are as healthy on the inside as you are on the outside

Make Sure You Get Enough Sleep

There is a myriad of benefits to increasing the amount of sleep every single night, for anyone regardless of how dedicated or not they are to developing their body into the peak of physical fitness.

Benefits to getting more sleep include, but are in no way limited to: