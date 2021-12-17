Even though you are running or promoting a non-profit organisation, you still want people to be aware of it, which means that all of your marketing activity needs to be on point. Of course, this does not mean that everything you are doing should be precisely the same as a profit-driven company. However, there are bound to be a few similarities that will always be worth taking into account. So, here are a few simple steps to market your non-profit organisation in a highly effective way.

Work Out the Target Market

Before you go any further, it is undoubtedly going to be worth working out who the target marketing audience is. Without doing this, you will not be specific enough with the promotional activities you are undertaking, and you are at risk of speaking to a group of people who are simply not interested or who are not who you need to be. A marketing agency can do a big part of this research and work, and an agency for non-profit organisations is a great place to start as they provide a thorough and comprehensive service. If you are going to be doing it yourself, then you need to ensure that everything is done in a similar manner.

Set Goals That Are Measurable

You are never going to be able to tell if what you are doing is successful or not unless you are measuring your achievements in one way or another. In the modern world, digital marketing activities have made this more straightforward than ever, so it is certainly going to be worth keeping track of some of the primary measures of how well you are doing. For example, the number of people who are clicking through onto your website or those who are subscribing to your email newsletter are a couple of good metrics that are definitely more than worth taking into account.

Create a Comprehensive Database

We live in a world in which data is king, so it certainly makes sense that you collect as much of it as possible in order to utilise it in the most effective way that you can. As much as possible, you should try to divide this up into the people who are your natural supporters who have been with you for a long period of time, and those who are just coming to the company and are going to need a little bit more nudging in the right direction in order to stay with the non-profit for a significant period of time to come.

Create Marketing Materials

Even though we live in a world where everything is highly digitised, this does not mean that you should remain in a situation where you are not producing anything new in terms of physical marketing materials. People like to have things that they can take away with them, and it is certainly going to be worthwhile creating the kind of materials that can showcase your company and everything that it is about.