THE BRAVE pets who mucked in to help during war have been showcased in a series of colourised snaps.

mediadrumimages.com/TomMarshall

One of the photos, from July 1944, showed Jasper, a mine-detecting dog, having his ear bandaged by a sergeant of the Royal Army Veterinary Corps in Bayeaux, France.

mediadrumimages.com/TomMarshall

Another of the pictures is of Simon, ship’s cat for the Royal Navy’s HMS Amethyst. In 1949, Simon was injured when a cannon shell hit the captain’s cabin, and survived against all odds, later becoming the only cat ever to be awarded the Dickin Medal.

mediadrumimages.com/TomMarshall

The photos were colourised by Tom Marshall for PhotograFix, who lives close to the Defence Animal Training Regiment base near Melton Mowbray, UK.

mediadrumimages.com/TomMarshall

Tom decided to recolour the pictures to honour the memories of the animals who gave their lives in human wars, and urges people to wear a purple poppy commemorating animal sacrifices alongside their red ones this Remembrance Sunday.

mediadrumimages.com/TomMarshall

“I colourise photos as a way of creating a new interest in these images, some of which are over one-hundred years old,” said Tom.

mediadrumimages.com/TomMarshall

“I hope to highlight the contributions made by these animals, some of whom were later recognised officially by means of the Dickin Medal, awarded fifty-four times between 1943 and 1949, to thirty-two pigeons, eighteen dogs, three horses, and a ship’s cat.”

mediadrumimages.com/TomMarshall

Other photos in the collection showed a messenger pigeon bus, a trench cat who was a mascot for the troops, the Air Raid Warden’s first search and rescue dog, and a horse carrying boots alongside a soldier.

mediadrumimages.com/TomMarshall

“I believe colourising can be a useful means of starting a conversation or sparking the interest of those put off by black and white archive images,” finished Tom.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR