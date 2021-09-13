It is never easy to lose a loved one. The pain of losing someone close to you can be crippling, and it often leads to depression. There are many ways that people choose to honor the memory of their deceased loved ones, but everyone has different preferences for how they want their mourning process to go. In this blog post, we will share with you some helpful tips that might help you work through your grieving process in a healthy way so that you can heal from any trauma caused by death.

Create A Memorial Garden In Your Backyard

A beautiful way to honor the memory of your deceased loved ones is by creating a memorial garden in your backyard. You can create memorial gardens with just a few rocks and flowers, or you could choose to go all out with its design. This is an excellent option if you have access to a safe outdoor area that gets plenty of sunlight, and you could even turn this into a family project by having everyone pitch in to make it happen.

Creating a memorable garden is a great way to take care of your mental health, and it is also a nice gesture for the deceased loved one as well. It gives them peace knowing that they are still remembered and cherished by their family members, even after death has taken place. Therefore, if you lost your loved one recently, consider this as a good option for expressing your love and honoring their memory.

Plant Flowers or Trees in Honor of Your Loved One

If you are not interested in the idea of creating a garden, then another option is to plant flowers or trees in honor of your loved one. Flowers and trees have many symbolic meanings behind them because they represent life. Therefore, planting these blooming houseplants can be beneficial for helping you during the grieving process while also honoring their memory at the same time.

The type of trees and flowers you plant is completely up to you. You could choose a type of tree or flower that was meaningful for your deceased loved one, so it gives them peace knowing that they are still being cherished in this way even after death has taken place. Some of the best plants to consider include weeping willows, cherry blossoms, and even evergreens. If you do not have a backyard or no sunlight in your yard, this might not be the best option for you to consider during your mourning process.

Preserve their Ashes After Cremation

One way to honor the memory of a deceased loved one is by preserving their ashes after cremation. This option does not work for everyone because it can be an expensive process or make some people uncomfortable. However, there are benefits to considering this as well when you lose someone close during your lifetime. As seen at Green Meadow Memorials, there are different types of urns that you can use to keep the ashes of your loved one with you at all times. These urns come in a variety of different shapes and sizes, so you don’t have to worry about the ashes being too large or small for whatever decorative urn that you choose.

In addition to this benefit, it is also nice because now you can keep them close by instead of having their body buried underground or put into a casket somewhere else where you cannot reach them. You can keep the ashes in a decorative urn that sits on your living room mantle, or you could choose to have them put into a wall niche so they are preserved forever and truly remembered by their loved ones for years to come.

Write a Tribute You can Read It Often

One beautiful way to honor the memory of your loved ones is by writing a tribute that you can read often. You could write this for any deceased loved one or even someone who has passed away from different circumstances, such as an illness they fought against. The words are up to you because there are no real rules for crafting your own words of love and remembrance.

However, you should consider writing a tribute that you can often read because it gives your mind something to focus on while also giving some closure when expressing how much they meant for being in your life. It is nice because even though death has taken place, their memory will always be alive and cherished because of your words and everything you wrote down.

Make an Album of Photos that Remind You of Them

Source: Pixabay

Another way to honor the memory of your loved one is by making an album of photos that remind you of them. This can be not easy if there are not many pictures around, but it does not mean that you cannot create a new photo album with some creative thinking.

If there are no pictures available, then why not try sitting down and writing a few words about your loved one? In addition to this, you could also create a video album so they are remembered more creatively. For example, if there is someone who died from cancer, how about creating a slideshow of photos that remind you of them and writing an accompanying poem for each slide as well.

Preserve their Belongings as a Remembrance

Another way to honor the memory of your deceased loved ones is by preserving their belongings as a remembrance. This does not mean that you have to keep every item they once owned, but it could be something small like one favorite shirt or even an old keychain that meant the world to them during their lifetime.

This idea ensures that you will never forget the person because they are still with you in some way. You could keep these items in a trunk or box and take them out when you feel like it so that their memory continues to live on through your eyes instead of slowly fading away from your mind over time.

There are many ways to honor the memory of your deceased loved ones. You can choose to keep their ashes with you, create a photo album or video album, preserve some of their belongings as memories, and write tributes that summarize how wonderful they were for being in your life. It is you who decides which ideas you want to try out because it is all about expressing yourself in a loving manner that will help with your own personal closure.