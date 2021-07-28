For those that actively enjoy the great outdoors, especially when it’s cold and snowing, there’s nothing better than hitting the slopes with your friends and family. Strapping up your skis, pulling on your snowboard boots and getting out there to enjoy the amazing scenery while the adrenaline is pumping through your veins is a feeling like no other.

However, we know sometimes your ski trip does not always go to plan, such as damage to your equipment, or dare we mention it, piste closure due to not enough snow. Taking out appropriate ski travel Insurance coverage will help you to plan your ski trip with a little more confidence. With the right protection, you and the rest of your group can make the most out of your time in the mountains and make sure that your next ski trip is one to remember for all of the right reasons.

Let’s take a look at four popular alpine ski destinations that you should consider for your next trip to the snow.

Whistler Blackcomb

Located in Canada, Whistler Blackcomb is an amazing location for snow sports enthusiasts of all levels. Comprising of two main mountains and home to the biggest winter sports areas in all of North America, you will be spoiled for choice with more than two hundred runs that can be accessed by thirty-seven lifts, providing you with endless choices to ride. You can even travel from one mountain top to the other on one of the lifts.

The resort has many facilities aimed at making your stay as pleasant as possible. No matter if you’re an avid skier or a newcomer starting out, Whistler Blackcomb truly has it all.

Zermatt

Zermatt in Switzerland is known for its natural beauty and competitive winter sports scene in Europe. It has the country’s most vertical drop along with over 350 kilometres of trails and slopes to explore for all skill levels for those brave enough.

Recently introduced was the planet’s highest ski lift, located at an altitude of 3,883 metres. This lift will always bring you to the snow no matter the season, so you won’t need to wait for winter to ride the mountain. The most famous here is The Matterhorn, which separates Italy and Switzerland, offering slopes and trails on both sides of the border.

Vail Mountain Resort

Colorado in the USA has always had a solid reputation when it comes to majestic snowy mountains. As a result, it should come as no surprise that skiers and snowboarders have been drawn to the area for decades. Vail Mountain Resort is an extremely large facility that accommodates everyone, no matter the skill level.

There is an abundance of luxury hotels, bars, entertainment options and more. The town of Vail is just around the corner and offers even more in the form of shops and many restaurants. The resort is known to get 350 inches of snow each year, providing the perfect environment for everyone to enjoy the slopes at this iconic resort.

Cortina D’Ampezzo

Known for being one of the best places in Italy to ski or snowboard, Cortina D’Ampezzo

has a lot to offer those wanting to try something new and at a reasonable price compared to some of the other resorts in the European Alps. The resort can be accessed from Venice Treviso or Venice Marco Polo airports in less than two hours. Some riders also choose to fly into Innsbruck in Austria, which is also a convenient jumping-off point for this popular Italian resort.

Find The Right Destination For Your Next Ski Getaway

When you’re planning your next ski trip, it’s crucial that you choose a resort that meets the need of you and your group both on and off the slopes. Whether you want to spend your time on the bunny slopes learning the basics, or you want to challenge yourself on the steeper runs, there are countless places that you can go. Choose from some of the best alpine skiing destinations across the world and make sure that your next skiing or snowboarding holiday is one to remember.