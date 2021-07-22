By Josie Adnitt

NEWLY colourised photos show Brits revelling in the joy of a staycation at Butlins during the peak of its popularity.

In one image, a group of young holidayers splashed around in the pool, laughing and smiling, at Butlins Holiday Camp in Clacton, Essex, on May 18, 1948.

In another, Prince Edward – later the Duke of Kent – enjoyed himself at Butlins Fun Fair at Olympia with a ride on the ‘Thriller’ rollercoaster with his tutor on January 17, 1947.

Others show children and parents alike enjoying a swim in the indoor pool at Butlins Skegness, holidaymakers taking part in group health and fitness classes which ran twice a day, and a huge dining hall holding nearly 1,000 people eating together at Butlins Clacton-on-Sea canteen.

Taken from the TopFoto archive and beautifully colourised, these pictures bring to life the magic of Butlins holidays and the joy of a great British staycation.

Butlins was established in 1936 by Billy Butlin, who bought land in Skegness and established the first Butlins park – which is still there today. Hiring a team of ‘redcoats’ – the customer service professionals who built Butlins into the roaring staycation location it was at its peak and still is today – Butlins soon became a firm favourite of British holidaymakers.

Butlins even helped with the war efforts, loaning out the existing holiday camps to the British Army during the Second World War.