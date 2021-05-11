Traveling and touring different places on this god’s green earth can be exciting. It gets even better when you have the right gear. A lot of preparation and planning will be needed if you are to achieve the perfect trip. One of the most vital pieces of equipment that you need when planning for a trip is a backpack. You need to ensure that your items are safe in a bag. Backpacks offer you flexibility and don’t hinder your movement like the other types of bags. Whether you are getting it for the first time or replacing an old one, here are the features that you need to look for when buying a traveling backpack.

1. Type

When it comes to backpacks, there are three types offered in the market. These include Travel backpacks, Hiking backpacks, and Backpacks with wheels. Depending on your everyday uses, you need a backpack that accommodates your every need. For an active type of person, having a backpack that encompasses functionality and style is the way to go. You can find these qualities in tactical backpacks as they are created to withstand unfavorable weather conditions, rough terrains, and provide you with comfort while on your outdoor excursions. If you are taking a simple trip, you don’t need to buy a hiking pack. For safe storage, hiking bags are designed so that they only open from the top. This is convenient for anyone on the go.

Choosing the best backpack can be confusing as you’ll have all the above considerations to factor in. Ensure that the bag has a sleek design, light, durable, and most importantly, functional. The material of construction should be tough with straps and a secure zipper. Also, consider a backpack that will include more compartments. As a backpacker, you need to be resourceful and this means investing in a backpack that helps you to be organized.

2. Size

The size of the backpack you need depends on the nature of the trip you are taking and the number of items that you intend to carry. However, it is advisable to buy a small or medium bag. Rest assured that bigger is not always better. You can learn this from your past traveling experiences, and you’ve also seen people drag huge suitcases at the bus stop or in airports. When traveling, you want a bag that you can manage, one that offers flexibility, and one that’s convenient. You only need to choose the right size of a backpack that fits your essential items. There are so many inconveniences to encounter whether traveling by air, water, or public transport. You need a bag that will fit in carriage compartments with ease to avoid drag and time wastage.

3. Gender

Just like there are female and male clothes, backpacks have different designs for different genders. However, not everyone bothers about sex differences when it comes to picking backpacks. As long as they have their equipment placed well, they are good to go. If you are not one of these people, you need to ask the sales personnel to guide you into choosing the right bag for your gender. In most cases, you will realize that the difference between the two is that backpacks designed for women have a slightly shorter length at the back as they have a shorter torso compared to men. The other factor that will help you to differentiate is the color. Bright colors like pink are associated with women, while dark colors like navy blue are for men.

4. Comfort

It’s a tough decision to tell how comfortable something is unless you try it. For backpacks, you might need to try packing something to feel and experience comfort. It would be best if you took your gear with you to the store to have a firsthand feel of the bag. The other option is buying online and fitting in your items before you make payment after delivery. Get the bag that you can adjust its length for maximum comfort. The weight of these bags tends to sit on your hips; make sure you go for the choice with a comfortable hip belt. The system of the backpack needs to be adjustable too.

The features stated in this article should give you an idea of the best choice of backpack to get. You also need to have other considerations in mind, like the period you will be carrying your bag, the items to take, and the place you are visiting. Remember to buy a backpack that is within your price range to avoid suffering extra charges.