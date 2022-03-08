Solar energy is starting to become a big deal. As more people want to live a life more in tune with environmental issues, green energy use is rising. That’s why solar energy will account for almost half of all new power generation in the United States in 2022.

You can help this trend by installing solar panels on your home. Of course, you'll need to dosome work to find the best solar company for the job.

Keep reading to learn how to find the best solar installer in your area.

Look for the Right License

Home contractors can’t work in homes without getting approval from the local governments. There are building codes they need to know, so they need to prove that they know all the rules.

You do this by getting licensed. Ask a professional solar installer for their license number

before committing to working with them. You can use this number to verify the license with your government.

Find a Great Warranty

The last thing you want to happen is spending a lot of money on your solar energy system, which ends up not working. Unfortunately, that’s what happens at times. The question is, can you get help from your residential solar installer when this happens?

A great warranty will protect you in this situation. Whether the problem is human error or bad equipment, your warranty will ensure you get the problem fixed and don't pay any extra money.

Verify Insurance Information

While the chances of an accident happening during a solar installation job are low, workers are still in a dangerous situation. They work on your roof and deal with electrical

components, which makes the chances of a more severe injury higher.

If an accident happens on your property and your contractor has no insurance, it’s an issue. That’s why you need to review a contractor’s insurance documents to ensure they’re covered for any accidents.

Ask About the Installation Schedule

The chances are good that you don’t want to wait forever to complete your solar installation. Unfortunately, popular solar providers get booked for a while. Since solar is so popular now, their schedules are full.

If you want the job completed sooner rather than later, you need to find a provider that can work with you on your schedule. Check with your solar installer options to see when they can make it to your home to complete the installation job.

Look for Customer Testimonials

It’s easy for a home contractors to talk themselves up. They control the narrative, so it’s easy for them not to mention that they don’t provide great service.

You can learn more about a solar installer works by looking at reviews from past customers. You can search on Google for customer reviews or ask a contractor to provide references for you to speak with directly. The best solar companies will have no issue providing references that back up their work.

Now You’re Ready to Find the Best Solar Company

With how much money you’re spending on solar panels, you can't afford to work with a company that can’t do the job right. You need to do your due diligence to find a company that can handle the job. Use the guide above to find the best solar company for the job.

Are you looking for more home improvement tips? Check out the latest articles on the blog for more great tips.