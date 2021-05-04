There are millions of car accidents reported each year in the United States. These accidents cause severe injuries and also lead to fatalities. If you have been in a car wreck, you deserve to claim for damages. This is because you may have to miss work, incur substantial medical bills, and deal with the damages to your property.

If another driver’s negligence, partially or fully, caused the accident, they would be required by law to compensate you for the damages and losses if proven guilty. However, this does not automatically mean that you will get the compensation you want or deserve.

At-fault insurance companies and adjusters are always keen to point out mistakes in a claim to either make a claim invalid or pay as little as possible. Therefore, knowing what to do after an accident will help protect your claim and ensure that you get maximum compensation. Remember to talk to a car accident lawyer to advise you on what you should do and help you protect your legal rights. Read on for a few things that you should avoid doing after an accident.

Failing to Report to the Police

Though it is not recommended to leave the scene of the accident, you might have to do so if you suspect that your life is in danger. Regardless of whether you leave the scene, you must immediately report the accident to the police.

Police reports are very vital in car accident claims. They are proof that the accident happened, as they show a record of the injuries. The police also take details of the accident scene, witness statements, pictures, and more to help determine the at-fault driver.

Admitting Fault

It is natural to want to say sorry to anyone involved in the accident. Do not apologize–even if you feel that you are partially responsible for the accident. Insurance companies can take that as a sign of admitting fault and hold you liable for the accident.

It would be best if you were careful about what you say to the witness and any comments you make to the police. Only talk to a lawyer from your car accident law firm about the accident.

Not Keeping Up with Your Treatment or Doctor’s Appointments

It is important to go to the hospital immediately after an accident. You should not underestimate your injuries, no matter how trivial they may seem. Hospital records are vital in insurance claims because they are an actual record of the extent of your injuries and the medical bill you incurred.

Failing to honor your doctor’s or therapist’s appointments or continuing with your treatment might suggest that you are well or were not seriously injured as you claim. This can negatively impact your car accident claim.

Posting Pictures of the Accident or Your Injuries on Social Media Sites

In the age of social media, it’s not uncommon for someone to love updating their social media platforms with the latest events and news about their lives. When it comes to car accidents, doing this can cost you your claim. Do not post pictures of your injuries, car, or the scene of the accident on any social media page.

Pictures or any information about you being in an accident will raise concern amongst your friends. Your friends will ask how you are doing, to which you can innocently comment that you are okay or fine. Insurance adjusters closely follow or monitor a plaintiff in a bid to get the slightest reason to reduce the amount they are claiming. Your communication on social media or social life can hugely affect your claim.

Know What to Do After an Accident to Protect Your Claim

If you are injured in a car accident, it is important to contact a car accident attorney as soon as possible to get the best advice on how to protect your claim and your right to compensation.