By Kate Harrold

AMAZING never before seen images of the 1944 Normandy landings have been superimposed on to pictures of Normandy today in a new book.

In one image, a Sherman ‘crab’ tank could be seen travelling along the Rue Larcher, Bayeux, attracting the attention of curious onlookers. Today, the street is lined with shops and amenities including a phone shop and a funeral parlour.

In another, the ruins of Monteburg – which fell on June 19, 1944, after intensive bombing – could be seen contrasted against the new-rebuilt commercial district we see today.

Others showed a large ship being refuelled at the Port-en-Bessin ‘petrol port’ – a stark contrast to the small fishing boats that sit in the harbour today – and British troops marching down a street in Bayeux on June 27, 1944.

The incredible superimposed images have been released in a new book titled Normandy Ghosts by Nigel Stewart and Sean Claxton, published by OREP Editions.

The Normandy landings began on June 6, 1944. The allied forces invaded Normandy in what is often referred to as the D-Day landings – the invasion by sea in history.

Formally titled ‘Operation Overlord’ and ‘Operation Neptune,’ the invasion was key to liberating France and Western Europe. There were 24,000 allied troops involved in the operation. There was estimated to be around 10,000 allied casualties – with 4,414 confirmed dead – and up to 9,000 German casualties.

“The ‘ghosting’ technique, although not new, has become relatively well known on the internet but not so much in book form,” Nigel and Sean wrote.

“It seemed a fitting means through which to evoke the sense of history we experience daily.

“Rather than a familiar narrative of the Normandy campaign, we hope this book, through words and pictures, serves as a reminder of the tumultuous events depicted herein.”

Published by OREP, Normandy Ghosts by Nigel Stewart and Sean Claxton is available for RRP £17.50.