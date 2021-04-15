Image source

Sometimes we need an outdoor adventure to distract us from the monotony and tediousness of our daily lives. Given the pandemic, most of us have spent the more significant part of the previous year in lockdown. With even workplaces and schools shut down globally, a vacation was far off the plans for a long time.

Now in 2021, you can finally start planning the outdoor adventure you’ve been dreaming of. When it comes to a serene location where you can fully immerse yourself in nature, you can’t get better than Gatlinburg. A stunning mountain town, Gatlinburg is the gateway to America’s most famous national park. It has a rich history stretching back hundreds of years. There’s no shortage of things to do in this spectacular town. Below, we’ll discuss some top ways you can enjoy your getaway at Gatlinburg.

1. Ober Gatlinburg

The Ober Gatlinburg Ski and Amusement park are some of the best places to visit in the Smoky Mountains, especially if you want to have a fun trip with the family. The amusement park is an action-packed wonderland that’ll keep your kids immensely entertained. Furthermore, you can also enjoy the stunning ski resort in the winter months. You can take in the breathtaking views on the aerial chairlift, go ice skating or rock climbing, or even summer tubing. There’s no shortage of activities to enjoy at Ober Gatlinburg.

However, to make sure you don’t tire yourself out, it’s vital to have a comfortable residence close by. A chalet in Gatlinburg will help you enjoy your vacation even more. You can opt for a cozy, romantic cottage or opt for a larger one if you’re visiting with family. Each chalet is equipped with modern amenities, such as high-speed internet, a Jacuzzi, a game room, and rustic fireplaces. Coupled with a stunning view of the stark, towering mountains, Gatlinburg Chalets can help you re-energize yourself each day as you explore the splendor of the Smoky Mountains.

2. The Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Of course, a trip to Gatlinburg would be incomplete without visiting the main highlight, the Smoky Mountain National Park. The national park is home to some of the most stunning sights you’ll ever see. You can marvel at the ridge upon ridge of untouched, vibrant green forest and the breathtaking might of these ancient mountains. The Great Smoky Mountains are some of the most biologically diverse landscapes on earth, being home to over 19,000 documented species. Over 60,000 additional species are yet undiscovered. A trip to the Smoky Mountains is like dipping into history itself. Some of the trees in this stunning old-growth forest stood long before the forefathers came to America and stand to this very day.

Apart from taking in the area’s stunning beauty and culture, you can go on hikes, go camping, rowing or go for scenic drives. You can also opt for ranger-led tours, allowing you to explore the mountains on a deeper level. You can visit various historical sites too. You can revisit history by walking the same paths the early settlers did.

3. Ripley’s Aquarium

The Ripley’s Aquarium in the Great Smoky Mountains is an award-winning attraction that is teeming with life. This aquarium has over 10,000 exotic sea creatures and over 350 different species of marine life. It is an excellent way to get your kids to view marine life up close and learn more about them in a healthy, vibrant environment. It is a stunning and magnificent underwater tunnel that’ll help you and your family develop a greater appreciation for the majesty of nature.

The aquarium has various activities you can enjoy, like the penguin encounter and painting programs or the behind-the-scenes tours. It is truly an immersive and interactive experience, as children and adults alike can splash around with stingrays, touch jellyfish and crabs, and more. You get to experience 12-feet long sharks swimming beside you and marvel at giant sea turtles in a nurturing habitat.

4. Anakeesta

Anakeesta is another theme park-like Ober Gatlinburg, which offers you infinite opportunities for fun and relaxation. Anakeesta has mountain coasters, fun rides, and a spectacular aerial view of the mountain town. There are also numerous options to enjoy the mountains’ beauty through gondola rides, a vista garden walk, or one of the many eating options around.

There is no shortage of activities for children to enjoy, too, ranging from a tree adventure, fun in the splash pad, or going for a zipline tour. Taking a trip to Anakeesta is something the entire family can enjoy and can help everyone bond better.

5. Gatlinburg Space Needle

The Gatlinburg Space Needle is one of the most iconic landmarks of this area and gives you a 360-degree view of the stunning mountains and the mountain town. The panoramic views you get from the space needle are unparalleled in their beauty. You can travel 407 feet high to take in Gatlinburg and the mountains from a bird’s eye view. At the top, you can enjoy Higher Learning with free viewfinders and learn more about this incredibly diverse area.

However, the space needle isn’t just a place where you can take in panoramic views. The bottom of the needle also boasts a 30,000 square feet arcade with the largest selection of simulators, games, and fun activities in town. The Arcadia is a multi-colored wonderland with over 100 games for the ultimate gaming experience kids and adults alike can enjoy. There are also various eateries located within the arcade, letting you eat, play, and have fun for the longest time ever.

Conclusion

Gatlinburg is truly a serene, beautiful mountain town filled with some of the most exciting sights you’ll ever see. These are just a few of the ways you can enjoy this gorgeous mountain town and take in all it has to offer. When planning a trip to the Great Smoky Mountains and Gatlinburg, be sure to make ample time so you can enjoy all that this spectacular location has to offer.