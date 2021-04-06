The popularity of electric bikes, such as Intense Cycles MX E-Bikes, has exploded in recent years with sales increasing annually. An e-bike is a cross between a motorcycle and a traditional bicycle. Riders can navigate their e-bike on standard bike paths in parks and neighborhoods and in the bike lane on the road. One thing that some riders may not understand about e-bikes is how insurance works with this style of riding. Traditional bike riders don’t need a dedicated insurance policy, but motorcycle riders must have coverage leaving e-bike operators somewhere in the middle. Here is what you need to know about insurance and e-bikes.

What You Need To Legally Ride an E-Bike

Before going out for your first ride on your Tazer MX Pro E-bike, you need to understand the legal requirements for operating it. The laws regulating e-bikes vary depending on the state. Each state has its own rules about who is allowed to operate an e-bike, helmet requirements, licensing and insurance policies. Federal laws were passed in 2002 defining product standards for e-bikes, but these laws don’t address operating or owning them.

Most states have a clear definition of an e-bike or classify them using a two or three-tiered system, depending on the speed and power of the motor. The states that don’t classify e-bikes or have legislation defining them may treat e-bikes as a type of moped. Riders should check their state’s laws and definition of an e-bike before purchasing a model.

E-bike riders must also equip themselves with a protective helmet before venturing out. Legally, helmets are only required for e-bike riding in 25 states and the District of Columbia. In some states, any bicycle rider or passenger must have a helmet. States like Florida and Maine only require helmets for users under 16 years old. Other states may only require helmets for those under 18.

Because e-bikes are not defined as true motor vehicles in most states, it’s not required to get a license and registration in a majority of cases. In New Jersey, some e-bikes must be operated with a license and registration. Hawaii e-bikes must also be registered. Alabama, Alaska, Massachusetts and Missouri also require a license and registration. In two states, New Mexico and North Dakota, e-bike riders must obtain a license, registration and vehicle insurance before going out.

Where to Find the Best E-Bikes

After figuring out the laws and requirements for operating an e-bike in your state, you may have decided to purchase a new model. There are many different vendors selling quality e-bikes, even big box and discount stores. The best e-bikes are found at specialty bike stores online. Online stores offer great deals, such as free shipping on Tazer MX E-bike models.

A good e-bike retailer may also offer you the ability to go for a test drive, just as you would if you were buying a new car or motorcycle. Additionally, consider the shop or manufacturer’s warranty before purchasing a new e-bike. Some retailers may offer service on your e-bike for maintenance issues or repairs.

Make sure you understand the rules and state laws governing e-bikes before committing to a purchase. Your state may require a license, registration or separate insurance policy if you operate an e-bike.