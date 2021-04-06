It is hardly a surprise that electric bikes have soared in popularity in recent years. These versatile bicycles allow people of all ages and athletic abilities to get out and enjoy the bike paths and bike lanes of their community. They give riders the option of pedaling on their own or of using a boost of electric power to get up hills or coast home after a long ride. They are a solid value, but it’s possible that an electric beach cruiser will become an even better deal in the coming years. Several factors make this a real possibility.

New Technology. The e-bike revolution is still in its infancy. Just as with computers and printers, prices usually fall over time, becoming more of a bargain. This is the normal path of technologies still exploring their potential. However, producers and designers are still focused on ways to make the bikes better and improve performance, so this could temporarily exert an upward influence on costs. Once the technology reaches a mature level, prices could come down.

Competition. Right now and probably for the foreseeable future, there is a high demand for e-bikes. This fosters competition, which tends to bring down prices. As more people learn about the benefits of electric bikes, this is likely to bring new companies into the business, likely causing prices to stabilize and even go down.

Versatility. Electric bikes appeal to many different types of consumers. This includes people going to the beach or park for the afternoon, to individuals riding lengthy bike paths and to those using a bike to get to and from work or school. An electric bike for commute is in many respects an ideal way to counter the expense of operating a motor vehicle while enjoying the benefits of fresh air and exercise. This versatility bodes well for the e-bike market.

The Battery. Since most e-bikes use lithium-ion batteries, it is encouraging to note that this technology is becoming more widespread and prices have dropped for many applications. This could also happen with e-bikes. This type of battery is hard to beat for electric bikes, so it isn’t likely to be replaced by anything on the horizon.