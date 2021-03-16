If you feel like your life is tedious and monotonous, some adventure and excitement may be just the thing to wake you up. However, it can be pretty challenging to get your adventure fix in your hometown. After living in one place for so long, even the most exciting places can seem dull and uninteresting. Heading to somewhere new can help you take your mind off of the daily monotony and let you unwind. However, you can always take your vacation one step further by going on an adventure. If you’re craving the feeling of blood coursing through your veins, a thrilling trip may be just what you need.

There are several activities you can enjoy, and each makes for an adventure of a lifetime. These are the memories you’ll never forget and want to rethink in all your difficult times. So, if you’re looking to try something new, keep reading below. We’ve listed the top X thrilling adventures for any travel freak looking to upgrade their next vacation.

River Rafting

River rafting is an incredibly thrilling sport. If you love water sports or activities, this sport is for you. White water rafting allows you to delve into nature – quite literally. The strong turbulence of water, coupled with the scenic views, can make this activity both exciting and serene. Rafters experience all kinds of waters, ranging from calm and still to turbulent and choppy. However, overcoming the immense dangers of nature is what makes this activity even more memorable. Rafting does not only give you a thrill but also gives you confidence through teamwork. Furthermore, there can be no better cardio than rafting through a scenic landscape.

If you’re heading to Gatlinburg, consider adding whitewater rafting to your itinerary. The Smokey Mountains are an incredible place for rafting. The upper river journey combines class 3 and 4 rapids to give you the adventure of a lifetime. However, if you’re traveling with family, it doesn’t mean you need to skip on your rafting adventure. You can opt for the lower river rafting journey, which has calmer waters and is perfect for children to experience adventure. You can enjoy the beauty of Gatlinburg and the surrounding area on your White Water Rafting Gatlinburg trip.

Sky diving

If you are a thrill-seeker and an adventurous soul, then sky diving is undoubtedly for you. There’s nothing that can beat the adrenaline rush of hurling yourself out of an airplane and dropping through the air. If you’ve ever dreamed of seeing the world from the very top, sky diving is the perfect adventure for you. As your parachute unfolds, your fall will slow down. Then, you can get a chance to take in the breathtaking vistas and watch the earth unfolding under you.

Skydiving takes a lot of courage, but it shows you just how strong you are and how far you can push yourself. If you’re looking to try sky diving, there can be no better location than New Zealand, the world’s top country for skydiving. The Fox Glacier is a fan-favorite, and soaring through the dusty white mountains will make you feel like you’re flying instead of falling. Get in touch with a highly experienced instructor to ensure that you’re in safe hands.

Hiking

Hiking is one of the most popular activities for adventure lovers. If you love nature and the immense beauty it has to offer, there’s no better way to get up close and personal than hiking. Living in towns and cities keeps us disconnected from our natural environment and can start to make life seem incredibly dull and stuffy. Hiking offers you a reconnection with nature even though it’s just for few hours. You don’t need to have a big budget to go hiking; you need to pick a scenic, hilly area and head off.

Suppose you want to explore the majesty of the steep, jagged mountains, fractured glaciers, and ice blue waters. In that case, there can be no place better than Torres del Paine in Chilean Patagonia. The Torres del Paine National Park is one of the most stunning sights to behold, with its swooping mountains and golden grasslands. This hiking trail requires immense determination and stamina. It can amount to around 7-8 hours of hiking through the dense forests, glaciers, and mountains. If you’re looking for an adventure you’ll never forget, nothing can compare to a hike in Torres del Paine.

Sandboarding

Surfing is something that each of us has tried at least once in our lives, and it can be a pretty exciting sport. However, what if you were to apply the principles of surfing on the sand dunes? That is precisely what you can do at the Atacama Desert in northern Chile. It might be the driest place on earth, but it is by no means desolate. The steep, endless dunes are incredibly mesmerizing and beautiful. The emptiness of the landscape, coupled with the cracked, barrenness can make the area seem almost extraterrestrial.

Sand dunes are much tougher to ride and navigate than water or snow, so you need to be careful. Sandboarding combines sand, adrenaline, and the sun, coupled with the celestial landscape of the desert. You can ride down several dunes at incredibly high speeds and watch the landscape whiz past you. It might seem easy, but sandboarding can be exciting and exhausting together.

Swing at the end of the world

If you want to unleash your inner child on your adventure, there’s no better vacation than one to Baños, Ecuador. Playground swings may have been fun once upon a time, but nothing can beat the incredible feeling of soaring above a steep drop of 8530.184 feet. From your vantage point, you can look over the active volcano at Tungurahua. The only thing to keep you from falling off the edge is a small, wooden seat supported by a lonely tree. The swing is a part of an array of activities you can enjoy at Casa de Arbol, including a zip line, tree swings, paragliding, and more. The swing at Casa de Arbol is mainly unsupervised, so you can take the time to enjoy it at your discretion.

Motorbike tours

Suppose you want to combine your love of automobiles and traveling. In that case, there can be nothing better than a motorbike tour through the stunning Karakoram Mountains in Pakistan. The spring tour in the northern areas is like watching a flower bloom before you. You’ll ride through empty, desolate plains covered with wildflowers to the steep, tall, dove-white mountains. The air is crisp, fresh, and fragrant through these stark mountain ranges, making an experience you’ll never forget.

The Karakoram Highway, also known as the ‘eighth wonder of the world,’ cuts through steep, rugged mountains and lets you explore the infinite majesty of nature. On your motorbike tour, you’ll get to drive on open, smooth roads with the mountain range looming before you.

Wrap Up

Vacations don’t always have to mean the same old trip to the beach. If you’re looking to spice things up, there’s no better way than to pick an adventure from the above list. Each of these places lets you reconnect with nature and explore it deeply. You get to marvel at the beauty from different parts of the world in diverse landscapes. After all, there can be nothing better than jumping from an airplane or riding past steep, hilly gorges to take your mind off from the monotony of daily life.