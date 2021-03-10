It takes sheer passion and determination to understand coal mining hazards and answer the daring call to go thousands of feet into the ground. Coal Miners are unsung heroes that many people do not acknowledge. The perfect example of the “Prophet not being honored in his house.” It can be mind-boggling thinking about what drives these men in helmets and dirty clothes to look for coal deep beneath the earth for lay people.

How can someone enjoy doing this job, risk their lives all for the sake of being in the dark? “It is the price we must pay,” as some of the coal mine workers will say. To them, it is not about the money – you will be surprised how much these heroes of the dark are paid. But to coal mine workers, it is pride going deep into the earth and sourcing for amenities to power a whole country.

In China, the coal powers up to 50% of the country with other states of the world, relying heavily on the coal mine workers’ successes. It is a risky and dangerous business, so the number of workers reduced drastically in the US, from 883,000 coal miners in 1923 to 53,000 in today’s coal mining industry. With that number, these men wear their overalls, march into the tunnel, and work till the conquest is assured. The “black gold warriors” help up to 40% of the world with electricity, more reason why they can never stop.

Interestingly, there are many things people do not know about Coal Miners. However, you will get to exclaim when you read these six facts no one knows about coal miners.

There are no 9 -5 working hours

Coal miners do not have a stable working hour routine; it is more like shifts for them. You see one worker go into the tunnel, and twelve hours later, he returns in pitch blackness with a smile on his face. Some people can end up taking ten days shifts in a row and work for ten hours.

Another peculiar thing about coal miners is that they spend two hours getting to their workstations in the tunnels. Interestingly, they get paid for the two hours before their work fully starts. Although, the workers have some time to sleep after work is over. However, when the light is turned off, the darkness is so thick the miners can almost touch it. As much as they do not have a close time, they all know when their shifts start and end.

Black Lung Disease

This is an ailment that affects the workers due to the amount of coal dust the person has inhaled. Black lung is the predominant health hazard the miners face while working. From 2011 to 2016, it was reported that 2,000 coal miners in the Appalachian states in the US had black lung and many of the victims had to turn to professionals at kentuckycourage.com/workers-compensation-attorneys/kentucky-coal-workers-black-lung-disease/ for adequate compensation.

This ailment is prevalent in new coal miners today as heavy machinery that mining companies use constitutes more sand, making it hard for coal miners to escape it. However, it is a problem that might not go away so soon.

Coal Miners never greet Good Morning

This weird fact depicts the uncertainty that surrounds the coal miner’s Life. Germans would say “Glueckauf,” which translates to “good luck,” while in America, the miners say “God bless.” It might seem strange, but it is a mining tradition they believe has worked for them for many generations.

Miners believe their day should start with a dose of positivity. Coal miners are some of the most religious people you can ever meet in Life. With the caliber of their work, it is hard for them not to believe in a higher authority.

Miners create habits

The tunnel is another world for miners; it is like a world where they escape from everything and enjoy the serenity of tools drilling, cracks, and explosions. Therefore, these people form new habits when they are there to help cope with the pressure and other issues that may be apparent while underneath the earth. If a coal miner puts in his boot with his left leg first, he will continue to put it in that way throughout his stay there.

Another instance is if the miners gather to pray before starting the work, that tradition will continue. There are peculiar traditions for different tunnels, and some are almost the same. It is more or less a new kind of culture that the miners adopt.

The depth of the holes

You may not know the extent to which the coal miner looks for black gold regularly. However, if you were to be in an elevator to reach that same depth, it will take you four minutes. Now that is a meagre time to be going down into the earth.

Miners make a lot of money

In 2011, if a miner were willing to work more than his stipulated hours, he would be making $100,000 a year, which is exclusive of the overtime he will be getting. Coal mining might not look like a job that pays a lot, but when you think about the importance of what miners do, you would realize the extent to which they work; you may agree with their paychecks.

Final Thoughts

The hazards and black lung issues should be a deterrent for many coal miners, but the workers always enjoy working there. It is their home away from home. Ironically, some of the retired “black gold warriors” talk about missing the tunnels. They miss the smell, the uncertainty, the sound, and the people.

Coal miners contribute immensely to society, and people hardly hear about them. Even the miner’s day celebrated in the United States is not sung enough as these workers risk their lives every day to give their people a better life.

Finally, there is no better feeling than being proud that you are contributing to the people; this is all coal miners’ feeling. Hence, the reason they are dedicated to their course no matter what happens.