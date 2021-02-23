By Courtney McHugh

**EXCLUSIVE**

THIS HOME can be controlled by your SMART PHONE from anywhere in the world – and it could be yours for just £4M.

Thakeham Manor in Thakeham, Pulborough, West Sussex, is a manor house inspired by Sir Edwin Lutyens architectural designs – known best for designing and building New Delhi, India as well as English war memorials such as the Cenotaph.

The automated smart home consists of five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a kitchen/breakfast room, dining room, playroom, snug/cinema room, entertaining room, drawing room, loft room and a master dressing room.

The outbuildings include a triple garage – which has parking spaces, an office, and gym space – and there is also a summer house and fully stocked trout lake in the 16-acre gardens.

The luxury manor house also has a helipad, outdoor swimming pool with terrace, tennis court, and a separate one-bedroom apartment.

The owners designed the property as a smart home. It features a state-of-the-art ‘Control 4’ smart home system that controls everything from the heating, to mood colour lighting and even the TV and music in every single room.

The CCTV system is accessible remotely from your phone, iPad or computer which allows you to log in from anywhere in the world.

If you would like to own your own piece of paradise in the heart of Sussex, Thakeham Manor is on the market with Fine and Country for offers in excess of £4 million.

“Imagine that your home combines the look and feel of a luxury resort with all the cosiness and intimacy for a nurturing family lifestyle, your own piece of paradise in the heart of Sussex,” the listing states.

“The owners designed this home with pure comfort and ease in mind – mixed with style and luxury, everything you want is here. Downstairs, you have large family rooms, open fireplaces, doors onto the west facing terrace and a high-spec kitchen with super modern technology and upstairs is a stunning principal suite, with triple aspect views, a walk-in wardrobe and a spectacular bathroom situated in the central tower.

Thakeham Manor is on the market with Fine and Country for offers in excess of £4,000,000. For more information, please visit https://www.fineandcountry.com/uk/property-for-sale/pulborough/rh20-3ew/1973677