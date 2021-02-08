By Kate Harrold

WATCH THE moment this driver TRASHED his car in an attempt to remove a police-issued WHEEL CLAMP.

In the shocking footage, the male car owner could be seen optimistically attempting to kick the wheel clamp off the front-left tyre of his vehicle.

He then proceeded to get in the car – revving the engine as he reversed back and forth – but the clamp remained intact.

Having broken his front-bumper and burnt the rubber off his tyres, the man managed to loosen the clamp and was able to drive off – escaping paying his parking tickets.

The video was captured by paralegal Amber Kelman (36) from Louisville, Kentucky, USA. Earlier in the day, Amanda had noticed a car near her work office had been clamped due to a backlog of unpaid parking fines. Just one hour later, she was shocked to see the car’s owner trying to illegally remove the clamp with brute force.

“I came into work like any other normal day. I had noticed a car outside with a boot [clamp] on it,” Amber said.

“An hour later, my co-worker Gwen and I heard some loud banging. We went to the front door and saw this guy try to knock the boot off with his foot.

“He then sat in the car for ten minutes, presumably searching how to remove the boot, before he got back out of the car and kicked it again for fifteen minutes.

“Realising that he wasn’t doing much, he got back in the car and started to move it around. After getting stuck while reversing, he managed to drive forwards a bit faster, back up, and loosen the boot from the tyre.

“I wish I could find this guy and let him know he’s gone viral. I’d love to know what happened to him after the city found out he removed the boot.”

Wheel clamps – originally known as auto-immobilisers or the ‘Denver boot’ – were invented by American Frank Marugg in 1944. When the police began using them in 1955, they collected fines of more than £13,150 ($18,000) in the first month.