By Courtney McHugh

LIVE IN the house once owned by Mary Shelley’s rich uncle-in-law, who was said to have funded her lifestyle – for just £2.25M.

Marshalls Manor in the heart of Mid Sussex, UK, is a Grade II listed high street property with six bedrooms, a kitchen, dining room, drawing room, reception room, cloakroom, study/garden room, conservatory, basement and cellar.

The outbuildings include a stable cottage with its own bedroom, bathroom, sitting room and kitchen as well as garaging for five cars with space for a home office or studio above.

The 17th century manor house was once home to Captain John Pilfold, an officer of the Royal Navy. He is known for commanding the ship HMS Ajax under Horatio Nelson’s division at the battle of Trafalgar whilst he was only a lieutenant.

Captain John Pilfold’s nephew was the English romantic poet Percy Bysshe Shelley. Shelley’s best-known work was ‘Ozymandias.’ He visited the property frequently to see his uncle.

John Pilfold funded Shelley’s lifestyle after he retired from the navy in 1815. His nephew married author Mary Shelley who is best-known for her novel Frankenstein. It is likely that Mary Shelley visited the property often too.

The property, which has living accommodation that spans over 5,000 sq. ft, is on the market for the first time in 40 years.

Marshalls Manor is currently on the market with Jackson-Stops for £2.2M.

“Marshalls Manor a Grade II* property is one of the prominent houses in Cuckfield, located on the High Street with far reaching views,” the listing said.

“It was once the home of Captain John Pilfold, commander of HMS Ajax under Nelson at the Battle of Trafalgar.

“More recently for over one-hundred-and-thirty years, it was the home and surgery of the local Doctors. Marshalls Manor has been extended and well maintained by the current owners.

“The South West facing garden is particularly large for a high street property. The garden is laid to lawn with a feature pond, well established herbaceous borders, and a large vegetable garden. There is a gate in the rear wall of the garden offering direct access to Cuckfield recreation ground, with a playground and tennis courts, to New England Wood and open countryside beyond.”

Marshalls Manor is currently on the market with Jackson-Stops for £2,250,000. For more information please see https://www.jackson-stops.co.uk/properties/13300217/sales/mid