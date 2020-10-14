COVID-19 has put a hold on many people’s travel plans, but if you’re comfortable traveling right now, you might find good deals and the opportunity to explore places that would otherwise be too expensive or too crowded.

Las Vegas is one example.

Along with visiting Las Vegas for some of the things it’s known for, you might also rent a car and take a day trip or two from the Nevada city.

If you’re thinking about a road trip from Las Vegas, remember to be safe and on the roadways because the city has a high rate of accidents. Once you get out of the city, however, you’ll find scenic open roads.

The following are some places you could think about venturing to by car:

Grand Canyon

The Grand Canyon is one of those bucket list trips for many people, and you could technically do it in a day from Las Vegas, although you might opt to stay overnight. The trip by car is around 2.5 hours if you’re going to the Grand Canyon Skywalk at Eagle Point. If you want to go to the South Rim, which is more well-known, a car trip will take you just over four hours.

Along with driving to the Grand Canyon from Las Vegas, another option is to take a helicopter tour.

Hoover Dam

The Hoover Dam was constructed during the Great Depression, and it’s a wonderful example of modern engineering. The dam is 726 feet high and around a 45-minute drive from central Las Vegas. The dam provides power to Nevada, Arizona, and Los Angeles.

You can visit for free, and walk out on the dam for the best views.

Death Valley National Park

Death Valley National Park is in California, but you can make it a day trip from Las Vegas. Death Valley outside of Alaska, is the largest national park in the U.S. It’s an International Biosphere Reserve located below sea level and surrounded by snow-capped mountains.

When you visit Death Valley you can see most of the compelling sites by car without getting out, such as Badwater Basin and the rocks that move at the Race Track.

Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area

Red Rock Canyon is the shortest of the day trips featured on this list, and it’s just on the edge of the city. There’s great hiking, and of course, as the name implies, red rock hills set against a backdrop of mountains.

There’s a 13-mile loop going through the park, and there are hikes for varying ability levels.

Guided tours are available as well, and they’ll pick you up at your hotel and take you out for the day.

Valley of Fire State Park

Valley of Fire State Park is lesser-known than Red Rock Conservation area, but perhaps just as beautiful. The rock formations are vibrant and fiery in color, and you’ll see the ancient petroglyphs. Valley of Fire closes at Sunset, but it’s worth taking the time to explore 40,000 acres of sandstone.

It will take you less than an hour to get to Valley of Fire State Park, making it one of the shortest Las Vegas day trips.

Lake Mead

Lake Mead is a human-made lake, and you can swim, boat, or just enjoy the beaches and sun. There are around 820 miles of shoreline, and you can visit year-round.

There are Joshua trees, red sandstone rocks, and lava hills.

Lake Mead is around half an hour from downtown Las Vegas, and it’s easy to get to.

Zion National Park

Zion National Park is one of the longer day trip options, and perhaps better suited to an overnight trip, but either way,it’s stunning.

Zion National Park is in Springdale, Utah, and the park is known for formations in varying shades like pink, red and white rock. There’s also greenery, ponds, and waterfalls, paired with the desert areas of the park.

If you’re visiting from March through November, there’s a free shuttle that will take you along the Zion Canyon Scenic Drive, so you can see the most popular areas of the park.

It’s easier to do this, making it great if you’re on a day trip. You just park your car and hop on the shuttle. You can get off as you please if you want to hike or take pictures.

Las Vegas may be known for casinos and gambling, but a lot of natural beauty surrounds the city if you like to explore.