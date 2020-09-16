By Alexander Greensmith

THIS COLOURFUL tornado-proof underground bunker will make you feel like you’re entering another dimension and it could be yours for just over £1M.

An out-of-this-world image featured a fairy-tale-like corridor leading into the magical property, which is nestled in 39-acres of land.

Other incredible photographs displayed an Egyptian-themed bedroom that comes with its own sarcophagus, and walls adorned with stunning hand-painted murals.

The unique 3,000-square-feet property situated in Buffalo, Texas, USA, has three bedrooms and two bathrooms and is entirely underground. The epic dome shaped access points are like something out of a movie.

It is currently on the market for £1,460,000 ($1,900,000 USD) with estate agent Terri Alexander of RE/MAX Landmark. The property was built in 1999 by its current owner and has only been put up for sale for the first time this year.

The beauty of the vividly coloured interior could make one forget that the property lets in little natural light. The dome, constructed by Monolithic Institute, is also resistant to Texas tornados and flooding.

The abode is an oasis for creative types as it also comes with two workshops adjacent to the extremely private property. The 39-acre purchase also includes a wooden jetty which backs onto a gorgeous waterside.

The home’s energy can be fully self-sufficient in the need of any potential owners preferring to go off-grid. The plot also comes with a deep water well, spring-fed ponds, garden space, a septic system, and a gated entrance.

“The monolithic dome home is fully underground,” said Terri.

“It is currently running using a deep water well and co-op electric but can go off-grid with a twenty-two KVA propane electric generator with an auto switch panel.

“It has three additional rooms for work or leisure space, open living, kitchen, and dining areas. The garage can be two levels but currently is one.

“The first workshop has three rooms and a full bathroom with additional two-thousand-six-hundred sq. ft of warehouse space and covered parking. The second workshop is five-thousand sq. ft.”

Interested parties in the £1,460,000 property can speak to Terri Alexander of RE/MAX Landmark, by heading to the listing at kaufmancountyhomehunter.com