By Martin Ruffell

THIS UNEMPLOYED man has spent over six-thousand-pounds on body modifications including having his EARS REMOVED – and insists that even though people call him SICK it’s made him more confident.

Sandro (39), who is known as ‘Mr Skull Face’ on social media, from Finsterwalde, Germany, has undergone a series of the most extreme body modifications imaginable including forehead implants, forearm implants, back of the hand implants, an under the skin payment implant, tongue splitting and more recently the removal of both of his ears in 2019, which he keeps in a jar. But he says that his decision to change his body in such drastic ways comes from the heart as opposed to any desire to look cool.

The extreme look certainly doesn’t sit well with everyone, with Sandro admitting that he does receive plenty of unwarranted comments when he is out and about, with some people calling him ‘sick’, ‘disturbed’ and ‘crazy’. But that hasn’t stopped him from planning his next extreme body mod – having the tip of his nose removed and his eyeballs tattooed.

According to the 39-year-old, his interest in extreme body modifications was ignited in 2007 after he saw someone on TV who had spikes implanted in their head. Until this point, Sandro admits he never wanted anything embedded under his skin, but this moment changed everything.

Over the course of 13 years he has had 17 extreme body modifications as well as the more regular face tattoos and nose piercings with his favourite being his decision to go earless.

Currently unemployed and not in a relationship, Sandro understands that making such extreme changes to his appearance has changed his life, with his family and friends even jesting that he is a sick freak, but he doesn’t let it bother him and says that people should accept him for who he is and not just the way he looks.

“My transformation has influenced my life, but I don’t care. I should be accepted as a person, and above all because of my inner values,” said Sandro.

“My appearance has had a huge impact on my chances of getting a job because a lot of companies are still very conservative and prefer to go with the flow.

“I think that I have often been rejected from jobs because of my appearance.

“I think that it has of course had an effect on me finding a relationship, as it scares most people off, but of course, many people also find it very interesting.

“Friends have tried to talk me out of the modifications, especially when it came to cutting off my ears, but I’m just a person who likes to go his own way.

“If people stare I really don’t care. If someone says something like ‘you are a sick old man’ then I will answer with ‘thank you for the compliment’.

“Negative comments go in one side and out the other.

“It has strengthened my self-confidence above all.”

But he does warn those who are thinking about starting on their own extreme body modification journey to exercise caution and make sure they’re doing it for the right reasons.

“If you’re a beginner, do long and thorough research, think carefully about everything and take your time,” he said.

“Above all, never do something just because you want to be more blatant or cool with it; it has to come from the heart and be for yourself.”