By Alexander Greensmith

CHILLING images of an abandoned cottage with a collection of empty Marmite bottles have been revealed by one urban explorer.

Decrepit photos revealed a pyramid of ten jars of the yeast extract in a messy kitchen of this once-idyllic English cottage.

Another unsettling image captured a rotting piano beneath some devil-branded graffiti reading ‘souls’.

This dirty cottage was snapped by stay-at-home-mum Laura (25), who chose to withheld her surname. from Lowestoft, UK. The urban explorer visited this property in Ipswich, UK with her iPhone XR.

“I had mixed emotions, I was happy and excited by exploring this cottage as it had some pretty cool furniture and objects inside, but also felt very sad by the state of the place due to vandalism,” said Laura.

“Ten years ago, the home owner of this property was arrested for harassment and put in prison for eighteen months. And he isn’t allowed back around the area due to a restraining order put out against him.

“It’s been empty for over a decade (from when he was arrested). The property hasn’t been up for sale or let since the arrest and as the owner is not allowed back to the property it sits abandoned and rotting away.

“If I am completely honest, I think this property will just sit there rotting away until it has finally collapsed if vandals don’t get there first. I don’t take or move anything from homes, but sadly seeing post after post online I see it’s getting more and more trashed.”

Figures from the Liberal Democrats in 2018 suggest that over 11,000 homes across the UK have been empty for a decade or more.