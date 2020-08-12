By Courtney McHugh

THIS APARTMENT once formed part of the stately home where George III held his coronation banquet – and now it could be yours for just under £2.8M.

Albury Park’s mention in the Domesday Book dates the estate back to at least 1066. The Grade II listed building, located in Surrey, UK, underwent extensive renovation 12 years ago where the mansion was transformed into several modern apartments.

The luxury apartment covers 4,211 sq. ft and comprises of a communal reception hall, entrance hall, utility area, kitchen/dining room, three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a gym, spa, sauna, wine stores, double garage, private garden and communal gardens.

The stately home was the venue of King George III’s coronation banquet in 1761. George III was just 22 when he was crowned King and reigned for over 59 years. His reign is the longest reign of any male monarch, only surpassed by Queens Victoria and Elizabeth II.

George III was known as the Mad King due to his mental illness which was suggested to be bipolar disorder or the blood disease porphyria.

Albury Park has had several different owners including Sir John Soane, architect for the Bank of England, who designed the striking staircase in the entrance hall.

Augustus Pugin, designer of the Houses of Parliament, implemented the 63 individual candlestick chimneys that give Albury Park its Gothic Tudor appearance.

Albury Park has been featured in several television programmes and films. Midsomer Murders have used the grounds and house as a filming location and the estate also featured in the British romantic comedy Four Weddings and A Funeral when Andie MacDowell’s character Carrie marries Hamish at St Peter and St Paul’s church which is on the same estate as Albury Park.

The ground floor apartment, which has stunning views of the Surrey Hills, is on the market with House Partnership and could be yours for £2.795M.

“The principal ground floor apartment, within the magnificent Albury Park Mansion, enjoys a stunning parkland setting in the Surrey Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, yet benefiting from excellent commuter links,” the listing states.

“Set in over five acres of landscaped gardens within the Duke of Northumberland’s 150 acre parkland, Albury Park Mansions is a Grade II* listed stately home with a long and distinguished history.

“This beautiful and historical Surrey house is surrounded by magnificent Listed mature gardens and sits on the bank of the River Tillingbourne.

“Albury Park enjoys an impressive architectural provenance. Most recently, the mansion has been fully restored, renovated and updated to a modern and technological specification.

“The building now marries history and grandeur with 21st century living, and the apartments are ready for a new chapter in the life of this stately home.”

No 1. Albury Mansions is on the market with House Partnership for £2,795,000. For more information visit https://housepartnership.co.uk/property/29647197/