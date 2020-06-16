People are beginning to think about what would be the best way to travel, after all the changes in the last months. Camping trips are a great idea, because you and your family can feel safer, have plenty of privacy, and also enjoy nature. If you’ve never gone on your own camping trip before, it might seem complicated.

There are two main mistakes people make on camping trips: they either pack way too much or too little. This is where our tips can help you focus on the essential things you should be packing for your road trip, in order to have everything you might need, but still travel light.

Basic guidelines for a great camping trip

Before you pack anything else, pack your camping box. This is where you would keep the basic camping items that are mandatory, from first aid kits to flashlights, tools, and matches. This box should always be in your truck from now on so that you don’t need to think about it every time.

Next, choose the right tent for you and your family or friends. Keep in mind that bigger tents are always better. Even if you initially think you won’t need that much space, you’ll be surprised to learn how little individual space there actually is in tents. Check out thetrailgirl.com for great tent reviews, that will make it easier to choose the right one for you.

Also, make sure you pack some seat cushions, to make sitting in the tent more comfortable, and an old doormat, so that you don’t carry the outside dirt when you go inside the tent. Trash bags and cleaning wipes are also essential. You want to keep your tent and the surroundings clean.

Essentials also include external batteries for your media devices such as phones and radios. It’s highly important that you stay in contact with someone at home and that people know exactly where you are, in case something bad happens and you need help.

Food hacks for camping

A lot of people don’t worry too much about food when it comes to a camping trip, but planning your meals before the trip is actually an essential hack. You should know exactly what you are going to eat every day, how much food you need to take with you and everything you need in order to prepare it. If you don’t plan ahead, you will most likely miss something.

Make a list of the kitchen tools and utensils you will need. Cool boxes are a must and make sure that the foods you will keep in them are already frozen before you go on the trip. This way, they will last longer. Don’t forget about fuel and matches, if you plan to cook on a gas camp stove, have a barbecue or light a campfire.

Snacks are also important, especially if you are traveling with kids. Considering that setting up the tent and cooking the first meal will take some time, you should always have snacks at hand.

Sleep hacks for camping

The first thing any experienced camper would tell you is that it’s always cold at night. Even if you go on a camping trip in the hot summer months, evenings and nights will be chilly, so it’s best to have good sleeping bags and extra light blankets.

Never sleep directly on the tent floor, use mats that can provide adequate insulation. When it comes to lighting, you can choose standard camping lanterns, but fairy lights are much more soothing. Use battery-powered ones that will create a pleasant atmosphere inside the tent, especially for children.