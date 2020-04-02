By Alex Jones

CAPTIVATING pictures show NAKED models DISAPPEARING into famous works of art.

Astonishing installations show painted people expertly merged into classic works of art including Starry Nights by Vincent Van Gogh; Water Lilies by Claude Monet; and Les Demoiselles d’Avignon by Pablo Picasso.

The mind-bending displays are the creation of acclaimed body painter Trina Merry (40), who works in New York City, USA, and who has devoted her life to her vocation since she was literally struck by lightning when working in Hollywood in an art department, and chose to invest her recovery time into painting humans.

Merry has travelled the world painting people into famous landmarks and locations but has now challenged herself to paint humans into famous works of art. Her work included one of her favourite artists, Jean-Michel Basquiat.

“Basquiat was one of the most successful artists of his time,” said Merry.

“He was a bold, risk-taker that used graffiti and cultural elements across his works. Even though he died young, his legacy lives on through his striking pieces. What legacy do you want to leave behind? I hope it’s one that, no matter what you do in life, the legacy you pass on is creative and inspiring.”

The artist’s unusual line of work sees dozens of people apply to model for her every day – she has so far worked with everyone from first-time models to tech billionaires. And although most of her pieces sell for between £85 and £1,700, her top-earning commissions have netted her over £92,000.

“Working with the human body is really beautiful, it has a personal connection that other artforms have a hard time accomplishing,” added Merry, who uses the Instagram handle @trinamerryart.

“Most people walk past a painting in a museum but with my work, they really do stay and look. In an age where everyone is staring at their smartphones – totally disconnected – to be able to reconnect people back together is really special.

“I just hope that my work inspires people to go do art for a living – you really can.”