By Rebecca Drew

EXPERIENCE how the ONE PER CENT does LOCKDOWN with this ten-bed London mansion complete with private gym, cinema and pool – but it’ll cost you £30M.

Upper Phillimore Gardens, located in upmarket Kensington, London, could be the perfect place to shelter in the capital from the coronavirus storm.

The exquisite six floor, 12,260 sq. ft. property which consists of 10 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, seven of which are en-suite, three reception rooms and kitchen-cum-breakfast room is on the market for £29,950,000 with John D Wood & Co.

Social distancing shouldn’t be a problem in this sprawling mansion, with the property’s lower ground floor offering separate accommodation for staff which can be accessed by a separate side entrance.

Those who are feeling at a loose end thanks to Boris Johnson’s blanket shut down of cinemas, pubs and leisure facilities could keep some form of connection to normality in this house as it comes with its very own swimming pool, sauna and steam room, 12-seater home cinema and temperature-controlled wine vault with storage for an incredible 1,251 bottles – making self-isolation a doddle.

The Phillimore Estate is located north of Kensington High Street between Holland Park and Kensington Palace Gardens/Hyde Park.

When lockdown is lifted, the property is close to the world-famous shops and restaurant scene of Knightsbridge, South Kensington, Mayfair and Notting Hill, as well as being just a stone’s throw from central London’s finest schools.

“Located on one of London’s finest residential addresses, this detached ten-bedroom house with lift and garage, has been extensively remodelled and re-designed to the most exacting standards and utilising some of the most luxurious finishes available,” states the listing.

“Set back from the street, behind its own landscaped front garden, the entrance to the house is approached via steps that lead up and into the gracious entrance hall which in turn leads onto all three of the principal rooms on the raised ground floor.”

Upper Phillimore Gardens is on the market with John D Wood & Co for £29,950,000, for more information see: www.johndwood.co.uk/buy/property/10-bedroom-detached-house-upper-phillimore-gardens-w8-ref-4240155/