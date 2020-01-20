Explore all you need to know about the 3 best beaches in the world that offer the most perfect holiday experiences.

White sandy beaches occasionally getting adorned with the little waves of waters, a couple of palm trees providing natural shades, while the eyes are filled with a vast and calming blue oasis of tranquility is a picture engraved in all of our minds. With its popularity among the graphic designers and the masses, the images of a beautiful beach can be found in our post cards, calendars, wallpapers, and so on. So, there is no surprise that people, a lot of them, craves for their perfect beach holiday all their life.

Fortunately, the world is filled with many divine beaches. Yet, the question is, what is the best beach in the world? We try to find that out below.

The Best Beach in the World

Due to the abundance of beaches, coupled with the limitless possibilities of individual taste, deciding on the best beach in the world is no easy task. Therefore, we pick the top 3 backed by our research. Let’s read on!

Grace Bay, Turks & Caicos

A crowd favorite that comes on top in almost all the polls among the travelers, the Grace Bay in Turks & Caicos is blessed with 319 days of sunshine in a year. It is conveniently located in the Caribbean, just 885kms off the coast from Miami. Along with the glorious sandy beaches, the island also has the third largest coral reefs in the world, with its Columbus channel frequented by humpback whales.

Pink Sand Beach, Harbor Island, Bahamas

The Pink Sand Beach on Harbor Island comes pretty close to be the best beach in the world for its glorious pink sand lying on the shores of tranquil blue sea water. It is so glorious to look at that it’s hard to believe that it’s actually real. The beauty also comes with some great substances, such as the greatly swimmable water, colonial cottages, and some great-tasting restaurants nearby.

Anse Source d’Argent, Seychelles

Lying calmly and prettily across one of the tiny little Indian Ocean islands called La Digue, the Anse Source d’Argent holds the recognition as one of the most photographed beaches in the world. The beach is characterized by its picturesque granite boulders and lush greeneries, as well as the white sands adorning the waves of the blue Indian ocean. It is good for swimming too, while offering plenty of restaurants and activities.

Special Mention: Maya Bay, Koh Phi Phi, Thailand

Sheltered by 100-meter high cliffs on three sides, Maya bay has a few warm, gorgeous, small beaches that can go head to head to be the prettiest. With silky soft sands, colorful coral, and different fishes snorkeling under the clear water, the whole bay is a true heaven on earth. Made famous by the film – the Beach; the best time to visit this beach is between November and April.