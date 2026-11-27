Holland Arms station on Anglesey closed to passengers in 1952 and has stood largely untouched since. It is now on the market, with its ticket office, lamp room and an old suitcase still in place.

A Victorian railway station on Anglesey, closed since 1952 and still holding a cobweb-covered suitcase, has gone on the market for offers around £135,000.

Holland Arms station in Pentre Berw opened on 12 March 1865. The BBC reported that it was the second stop on the Anglesey Central Railway, which ran from Gaerwen to the port of Amlwch.

Inside, the rusted signal lamps and the suitcase are the most eye-catching leftovers. The reports do not say who the suitcase belonged to or how long it has been there.

What the building tells you

The layout is a small lesson in Victorian manners. The station has a ticket office and separate waiting rooms for men and women, and a staff-only lamp room.

That room was where oil lamps were serviced and the flammable fuel kept away from passengers, in the days before gas and electric lighting spread across the network.

A Welsh-language notice dated 1883 also survives. It threatened a fine of 40 shillings, the equivalent of £2, for anyone who strayed onto the line.

The date fits the building’s history. According to Wikipedia’s entry on the station, the original wooden building was replaced in stone in 1882. A second platform and building were added in 1908 for a new branch to Red Wharf Bay. Only one platform survives.

That branch was the station’s undoing. It lost its passenger service in 1930 and its freight in 1950. With little traffic left, Holland Arms closed on 4 August 1952, the first station on the Anglesey Central line to shut.

The line around it

The railway was built as an independent local venture and opened in stages between 1864 and 1867. Money troubles followed, and the London and North Western Railway bought it in 1876. Amlwch History puts the price at £80,000.

Passenger trains kept running until 1964, when the line fell to the Beeching cuts. The Daily Post reported that freight carried on until 1993.

Much of the track is still in place. In April 2021 the volunteer group Lein Amlwch, which wants to run trains again, secured a 99-year lease on the whole 17.5-mile route from Network Rail. Another group, Lôn Las Môn, would rather turn the route into a walking and cycling trail.

The Lein Amlwch website says the group is seeking funding and combining volunteer labour with paid contractors. Heritage railways such as the Llangollen Railway in Denbighshire have been revived this way.

What a buyer gets

The Daily Post’s report on the sale described the station as “frozen in time”. It adds that private drainage is already in place, along with two covered parking bays and a side garden.

The agents say it could become a home or something “truly individual”. Any conversion would need planning permission and building regulation approval.

The listing, for offers in the region of £135,000, is being handled by estate agents on Anglesey.

Sources: Daily Post, Daily Post, Amlwch History, Lein Amlwch, Wikipedia, BBC News