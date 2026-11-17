A British Airways Dreamliner bound for Lagos became stuck in grass beside a taxiway at Heathrow on Tuesday morning, leaving passengers waiting on board before they were taken off by bus.

The Boeing 787 was taxiing under its own power from the gate to the runway shortly after 10am when its nose wheel left the paved surface, the BBC reported. The cause has not been explained.

Heathrow said nobody was injured and that it was helping to move the aircraft back to a parking stand. The airport said the rest of its operations were unaffected.

That was not the full picture, however. Travel Gossip reported knock-on delays of about an hour for some flights, and cited FlightRadar24 data showing around 52% of Heathrow departures running late that day.

Passengers taken off by bus

Richard Cooper, 35, from Aberdeen, was on board for a business trip to Lagos. He told the BBC many passengers did not notice the moment the wheel left the tarmac, and that he only learned what had happened when the captain spoke over the intercom.

He said the aircraft was moving at about 5mph. The crew gave regular updates and apologised, and he described the experience as not traumatic.

According to Cooper, engineers considered towing the aircraft back onto the taxiway. They quickly dropped the idea because the wheels kept sinking into the soft ground.

Steps were brought up to the aircraft, and a convoy of buses carried everyone off together. The BBC said all passengers disembarked safely.

British Airways rebooked passengers on other flights, or put them in hotels where no same-day seat was available. Cooper was given a place on a Lagos flight leaving late on Tuesday night. He said some fellow passengers, including people travelling on from Canada, were more upset than he was.

Several outlets described the service as flight BA75. Yahoo News UK reported that the flight was cancelled and that the aircraft was still stuck in the verge several hours later. Images showed emergency vehicles around the jet.

The aircraft was identified as a 787-10 by Travel Gossip and Yahoo News UK, which said the flight was scheduled to leave at 10.40am. The BBC gave a time of shortly after 10am for the incident, and the sources differ on the exact timings.

A BA spokesperson told the BBC: “We’re very sorry to our customers for the disruption to their flight.” The airline said its teams were working to get customers on their way as quickly as possible.

Efforts to free the jet were continuing at the time of the BBC’s report on Tuesday afternoon.

Sources: Travel Gossip, Yahoo News UK, BBC News

This story was compiled by the MDW Newsdesk with AI-assisted tools, using the reporting credited above.