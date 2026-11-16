Robert Pattinson, 40, has been confirmed as the next James Bond, Amazon MGM Studios announced on Monday, becoming the seventh actor to play 007 in the official film series.

The reveal came with a short teaser on Bond’s social media accounts. Rolling Stone reported that it showed him in a tuxedo, holding a gun, with the caption “Identity confirmed” and the line “James Bond will return”.

He succeeds Daniel Craig, whose 15-year run ended in 2021. TheWrap noted that the announcement landed 20 years to the day after Craig’s first Bond film, Casino Royale, opened in the UK.

What we know about the film

It will be the 26th Bond film and the first since Amazon MGM took creative control of the franchise in 2025, according to CNBC. Denis Villeneuve will direct, Steven Knight will write the script, and Amy Pascal and David Heyman will produce.

There is still no firm timeline for production or release, Rolling Stone said. Deadline reported that producers must now fill the roles of the Bond love interest, the villain, M and Q.

Pascal and Heyman said in a statement that Pattinson was the “perfect Bond for our times”, Amazon said. Pattinson called it “the honour of a lifetime” in his own statement.

Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, described the casting as a defining moment for the studio.

How he got here

Pattinson first came to wide attention as teenage vampire Edward Cullen in the Twilight films. He later moved into independent cinema, including Claire Denis’s sci-fi film High Life, before being cast as Batman in 2019, as Gulf News reported at the time.

He has recently appeared in The Odyssey and is set to star in Dune: Part Three, which Villeneuve also directs. Variety said doubters had often pointed to his Batman commitments as a reason he could never take on Bond.

Deadline said the final round of screen tests was first reported at the end of October. Rolling Stone said reports suggested he tested alongside Nicholas Hoult. Other finalists included Josh O’Connor and Jack Lowden, according to Yahoo.

Before the announcement, Euronews noted, Puck News had reported that he secured a three-film commitment plus higher pay than other contenders. Amazon has not confirmed those terms.

What fans make of it

Reaction online has been mixed. Yahoo reported that some Reddit users called the choice “very safe casting”, while others celebrated a Batman star landing 007 only a few years later.

Fans of Lowden were among the most vocal critics, ComingSoon reported. One user said they had been hoping for a first ginger Bond.

Henry Cavill supporters also took to social media, VGTimes reported. Batman fans posted celebratory clips, and an old meme of Pattinson in a kitchen was recycled as “the next James Bond”.

Some Batman fans, Yahoo said, now worry the new job could end his time as the Dark Knight. Neither Amazon nor Warner Bros has said anything to suggest that.

Villeneuve said in his statement that he was “overjoyed” to welcome Pattinson, according to Rolling Stone. The two have already worked together on Dune: Part Three.

Sources: Rolling Stone, CNBC, Deadline, Amazon News, Variety, TheWrap, Euronews, Yahoo, ComingSoon, VGTimes, Gulf News

This story was compiled by the MDW Newsdesk with AI-assisted tools, using the reporting credited above.