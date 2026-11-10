Staff at Cafe Continental in Stalybridge, Greater Manchester, shared a £1,000 tip from Stevie Wonder after serving the singer and his entourage late on Sunday 8 November.

Wonder, 76, had just played a sold-out Co-op Live show built around his album Songs In The Key Of Life. The BBC reported that the team had been warned to expect a late night and prepared a different menu from the usual Sunday roast.

Owner Ryan Robinson said the band arrived at 23:00. Around 00:30, four blacked-out minibuses pulled up outside, with Wonder in one of them.

A visit 18 months in the making

The visit grew from a connection made long before. Robinson told the BBC that members of the band first got in touch about 18 months ago, when they were playing in Toni Braxton’s backing band.

They stayed in contact, and on the Sunday he got a call asking if the group could come after the gig. Manchester’s Finest reported that Wonder’s daughter and backing singer Aisha, who inspired Isn’t She Lovely?, was among those at the table.

Accounts of the menu differ. The BBC said Wonder had a seafood feast of grilled sea bream, bouillabaisse and octopus. Manchester’s Finest said the dishes included giant prawns with fermented hot sauce, from the cafe’s wood-fired oven.

Robinson told the BBC the staff had never had anything like the tip. “That was first for everyone,” he said.

The cafe team kept their distance during the meal. Robinson told Manchester’s Finest they did not want to disturb Wonder, who was eating with his wife and younger daughter.

Wonder still stopped to talk. Robinson described him to the BBC as “a really nice guy, happy to chat to everybody”. A photo of the singer in conversation with the owners went on the cafe’s social media.

On Monday morning the cafe posted on Facebook that it had been a pleasure to welcome Wonder “to close off his tour”, as Guitar Player reported. It added that surreal things happen now and again.

What it means for a two-year-old business

Cafe Continental opened on Melbourne Street two years ago. The Tameside Correspondent reported that Robinson founded it with Lee Ferguson.

Robinson said he believed the band found the place through social media. Otherwise, he said, they might have searched nearby and ended up in the city centre.

Instead the visit took a global star out to the suburbs. “It’s good for the area,” Robinson told the BBC, adding that a small independent business getting such attention does a lot for the town.

Manchester’s Finest quoted him calling the whole episode “a bit of a fairytale”.

Sources: Manchester's Finest, Guitar Player, Tameside Correspondent, BBC News

This story was compiled by the MDW Newsdesk with AI-assisted tools, using the reporting credited above.