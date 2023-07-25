By Mahima Kaur

**EXCLUSIVE**

THESE CUDDLY bear cubs were captured playing and teasing each other in Finland before they both dashed up a tree in excitement.

Images show the bear cubs enjoying their play time by tugging at each other and kissing each other in the hides in Finland near the Russian border.

One of the images shows the bear cubs fall flat on the ground after seemingly losing balance because of their tussle.

Finland is home to more than 1500 bears. The brown bear‘s fur is very thick which gives its body a round impression. The paw print of a bear‘s hindpaw slightly resembles the footprint of a human being. The bear is the largest predator in Finland.

Photographer Paul Fowlie captured these adorable cubs using a Canon R5 with 100-500 lens.

“The bears came out of the forest suddenly and started playing and having fun,” said Paul

“They were just 32 feet away from me.

“I loved that they were doing what they love doing in spite of my close proximity to them.

“Getting these shots made all the time waiting worthwhile.”

