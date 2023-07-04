By Mahima Kaur

THRILLING images show two zebras fiercely kicking–off with each other as a third zebra comically looks on like a referee.

Images show two zebras using all the strength in their legs to kick each other and emerge as the winner.

Images also show a third unbothered zebra looking at his mates fighting calmly and enjoying their battle.

The majority of zebras lead fairly social lives.

Zebras can defend their herd and territory by kicking, biting, and pushing predators.

They will engage in similar aggressive behavior when another stallion attempts to take over their herd, or to display dominance in mating

These images were captured by photographer Michael Stavrakakis (26) from Melbourne, Australia in Ol Pejeta Conservancy, Kenya

Michael used a combination of Sony Mirrorless Cameras, and 70-200 & 200-600 lenses.

“It was an incredibly hot day exploring the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya and therefore it was a slow day for wildlife sightings,” said Michael.

“Just as we had stopped to have some lunch and stretch our legs, two male zebras began fighting to establish dominance.

“Dust began to be kicked up as they chased, wrestled and fought on the dry plains.

“One zebra landed a nasty kick and was crowned the winner of this battle.

“I love capturing animal behaviours, so the zebra fight for dominance was great to see – especially from animals that are otherwise not known for their violence.”

