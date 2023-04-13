By Mahima Kaur

THIS abandoned time-capsule pu b “The Acton Arms” was discovered with glasses still lined up for non-existent punters and a glass half-full of lager could be the future of British pubs if economic carnage in the High Street continues.

Pictures taken by urban explorer Dean Overthrow (38) have captured the abandoned pub that has been immune to vandalism or disturbance and could be a harbinger of what is in store for UK pubs forced to close due to soaring energy bills and economic woes caused by inflation and the cost of living crisis as pints are predicted by some to be set to cost up to £20 a pint.

Urban explorer Dean, who is also a painter and a decorator, has had the chance to visit several abandoned pub s in the UK because of his work, but this one remains his favourite.

This abandoned pub in Bridgnorth retained the aura of an age gone by but still looked like a pub that was about to open its door for pint lovers in the evening.

He entered the building through an open first floor building after numerous efforts of finding an entry point only to be confronted with corridors that webbed around him.

However, his efforts were fruitful since he soon discovered the kitchen area that had a fridge and some empty boxes.

He also discovered the pump room where kegs were still set up to the pumps.

His joy knew no bounds when he saw the amazing abandoned bar area.

“There were still pint glasses under the pumps with lager inside,” said Dean

“All the chairs and tables were stored in one corner of the room.

“There was lots of old paperwork dotted around on tables.

“The second bar area had all the seats still in place.

“They looked ready to be sat down on.

“Each table still had a wine bottle with a candle stick on the top.

“It was very strange seeing things still laid out.

“It looked like the pub was waiting to open.

“I can remember it being cold and very dark.

“There was almost an element of mystery.

“It was a strange feeling, but I was happy to have discovered this decaying pub.”

